LOS ANGELES – Ever since the Timberwolves had players entering COVID-19 protocols like it was a black hole, wins have been hard to come by, and when they have won, those have not come easy.

The Wolves have faced multiple opponents with more talent on the floor than them, especially since Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell entered the protocols.

As Towns and Russel near a potential return Wednesday, the Wolves finally got an easy victory 122-104 against a Clippers team that had multiple key players out because of injury and COVID protocols.

BOXSCORE: Timberwolves 122, L.A. Clippers 104

The Wolves beat the Clippers for the first time in their four meetings this season but this Clippers team was nothing like the one that beat the Wolves those three previous times. Paul George, Isaiah Hartenstein, Luke Kennard and Nicolas Batum were among the many Clippers not available, not to mention Kawhi Leonard.

The Wolves had more of their regular players available to play and they won as a result.

Anthony Edwards bounced back from an off night against the Lakers with 28 points on 11 of 17 shooting, and the Wolves got contributions up and down the roster. Jaden McDaniels scored 18 off the bench while Taurean Prince had one of his best games in a Wolves uniform with 17. Both were 7 of 10 from the floor.

Patrick Beverley had fun with the crowd of his former team and scored 11 points to go with 12 assists. At one point, Beverley took a moment to say hello to Clippers owner Steve Ballmer in the fourth quarter.

The Wolves blew the game open with a 38-25 second quarter and never let the Clippers get within 12 the rest of the night. Serge Ibaka had 17 for the Clippers while former Gophers guard Amir Coffey had seven.

One focus for the Wolves heading into Monday was cleaning up their 24 turnovers from the previous night. Early, at least, the Wolves appeared destined to pick up where they left off with three in the first few minutes. Once they got their act together following that slow start they took control. The Clippers were the ones making all the unforced errors with 21 turnovers.

The Wolves led by just five after the first quarter as coach Chris Finch mixed and matched his lineups in a different manner from a night ago. Finch might have found something a few minutes into the second quarter.

The Wolves were ahead 39-30 when the lineup on the floor was Jaylen Nowell, McDaniels, Edwards, Jarred Vanderbilt and Prince. The Wolves reeled off 12 of the next 14 points to extend their lead to 51-32. McDaniels hit all three of his three-point attempts for 13 first-half points. Edwards, after a few lackadaisical passes, got his game together to finish with 12 in the first half on 5 of 7 shooting.

The Clippers were begging the Wolves to take the game with 18 made field goals and 14 turnovers in the first half. The Wolves, after their shaky start, committed just four turnovers the final 18 minutes of the half.

The Wolves scored 38 points in the paint compared to the Clippers' 20 in the first half and the Wolves led 64-46 headed at halftime. The Wolves shot 15 of 23 in the second quarter, which included 5 of 11 from three-point range.

The Wolves carried a 20-point lead into the fourth when Clippers made a brief run behind a hot steak from Keon Johnson and Xavier Moon. An 8-0 Los Angeles run cut the Wolves lead to 90-78.

But the Wolves regained control on McDaniels' fourth three of the night and seven points from Edwards during a 12-4 answer to go back up 20. The night was finally an easy one for the Wolves.