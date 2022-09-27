After posting and deleting a video nearly two weeks ago in which he made homophobic remarks, Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards issued an apology via Twitter.

On Monday, Edwards commented in person on the video for the first time at Wolves media day, apologized for his comments and pledged to do "whatever it takes" to repair damage he caused to the LGBTQ community.

"Man, I respect everybody. I know what I posted was immature, and I'm sorry for that if I hurt anyone," Edwards said. "I'm working with the team. I'm sorry to all the Minnesota fans and I'm working to be better."

Edwards faced a mix of basketball questions and questions about the video and his response to it during an eight-minute, 30-second media session.

In the video, which Edwards posted and deleted to his Instagram more than two weeks ago, he referred to a group of men on a sidewalk as "queer" in a derogatory way, then said: "Look what the world done came to, bruh."

Edwards issued an apology on Twitter, but many people within the organization and LGBTQ+ fans of the Wolves were hoping to hear from Edwards in front of microphones and a camera.

When asked if he recognized how hurtful his words were, Edwards said: "Yeah for sure. Like I said, I'm sorry for what I said and my actions. I'm looking to be better."

Edwards then said he was "willing to do whatever it takes" when it comes to making amends with those he hurt in LGBTQ community, though he didn't mention specific actions he and the team will take within the community to do so. The league fined Edwards $40,000 last week.

When asked if he would call out a teammate who was using homophobic language in a locker room, Edwards said he would. He also said he would not have a problem with a gay teammate.

"To show everybody that I come with respect and that's not who I am. I'm willing to take it as far as I need to," Edwards said. " … I'm taking it as far as I can. That's not who I am and I'm sorry. I want to give out a big apology to everyone because nobody wants to be hurt, and there's no need to."

Edwards has developed a fast connection with the Wolves fanbase as he enters his third season, a season with high expectations for himself and the team after it traded for center Rudy Gobert over the summer. His play can electrify Target Center, and his outgoing personality and charm off the court helped make him a fan favorite.

Edwards referred to the video and the backlash to it as a "wake-up call" in terms of how people may view him.

"I want people to love me," Edwards said. "I don't want to give nobody a reason to hate me or talk bad about me. I felt bad for myself and for what I said, for sure."

President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly said he and the team had "countless conversations" with Edwards about the impact of the video over the last two weeks.

"I know he's disappointed in his own actions," Connelly said. "He's disappointed that he put himself in that position, and hopefully he'll continue to grow and we'll continue to educate these guys on the importance of being really positive community members and respectful of all people that we're lucky enough to have in our community."

Edwards said the last few weeks have caused him to "think before I do everything now."

He later paused for a moment when asked what was one thing he had learned during this time.

"That in the blink of an eye, things can be gone," Edwards said. "You got to think before you speak. Words hurt people and like I said, I just got to be better."