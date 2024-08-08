Tim Walz’s military record, National Guard departure get new scrutiny

Tim Walz was weighing a life-altering decision when he stepped into a supply room at the National Guard Armory in New Ulm, Minn., nearly two decades ago. He closed the door behind him, recalled a colleague, Al Bonnifield, and confided he was considering whether to leave their unit even though it was preparing to go to war so he could run for Congress.
“It was a very long conversation behind closed doors,” said Bonnifield. “He was trying to decide where he could do better for soldiers, for veterans, for the country. He weighed that for a long time.”
Walz, 60, ultimately chose to leave the Guard in 2005 and went on to win a House seat the following year, unseating a Republican incumbent as a populist wave of opposition to the Iraq War lifted Democrats to a majority of both chambers of Congress. That jump-started a political career that saw him elected governor of Minnesota in 2018 and, this week, selected as Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate in a heated race for the White House.
But while Walz and his political allies have cited his 24 years of military experience as an asset, the circumstances of his departure from the National Guard and his characterization of his service already have come under attack. At least three former Guard colleagues have publicly voiced bitterness at Walz’s decision to leave their unit at such a consequential moment. It’s not clear how widespread that feeling was, but the Trump campaign has moved quickly to capitalize on the issue.
“Nobody wants to go to war. I didn’t want to go, but I went,” Doug Julin, a retired National Guard soldier who worked with Walz, said in an interview. “The big frustration was that he let his troops down.”
The Harris campaign did not address criticisms from fellow soldiers that he retired to avoid going to war. Instead, the campaign said that while in Congress he was a “tireless advocate for our men and women in uniform.” As vice president, the campaign said in a statement to The Washington Post, “he will continue to be a relentless champion for our veterans and military families.”