Gov. Tim Walz is back on the campaign trail after spending part of Labor Day weekend in Minnesota, including his brief stop at the State Fair.
After a weekend in Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz hits the campaign trail again
Walz told Minnesota union leaders his life has changed before jetting off to Milwaukee.
Walz left Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport late Monday morning, on a plane that had been freshly painted for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign. Those who have worked with Walz for years say it’s still a little surreal to see him as the Democratic vice presidential nominee, walking up the steps to a plane with his name painted on the side.
“That’s Tim up there,” said State Auditor Julie Blaha, still a little in disbelief. “Like, ‘Tim, are you lost?’”
Walz told reporters on Sunday that he remains involved in leading the state despite an increasingly hectic campaign schedule. He’s scheduled to speak to union leaders in Wisconsin Monday before campaigning elsewhere in the country later this week.
“I stay updated throughout the day,” Walz told reporters at the fair.
He mentioned that he was in Minnesota last week appointing three judges to Ramsey County courts.
In an interview last week, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said she is in frequent contact with Walz while he is on the campaign trail. Even when he is away from Minnesota, she said, Walz is making major decisions and steering the state.
On the tarmac, Walz stepped out of a motorcade and greeted a clutch of leaders from what the campaign said was a dozen unions including Education Minnesota, AFSCME, the SEIU and AFL-CIO, along with Flanagan, Blaha, Attorney General Keith Ellison and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, who has become a visible part of the campaign in Minnesota.
Walz stopped to hug friends and take photos outside of the airport’s private jet terminal.
“Thanks everyone,” Walz said before striding up the steps to the plane, adding: “Labor strong!”
Dan McConnell, president of the Minnesota Building and Construction Trades Council, said Walz told the group that his life has changed a lot in the last month. McConnell has seen the change up close.
“A couple weeks ago, I saw him driving around in his International Scout and now he’s driving around in a big motorcade,” he said.
McConnell said he has known Walz for two decades and thinks he would be a strong advocate for unions if he’s elected vice president.
Shannon Douvier, executive director of AFSCME Council 65, said she was happy to see a former union member like Walz elevated in national politics. She wanted to see recent Minnesota policies like paid sick leave and unemployment insurance for hourly school workers enacted on a national scale.
“A lot has been accomplished for working families and labor unions under the governor’s tenure,” Douvier said. “When you invest in workers, you can thrive.”
Walz arrived in Milwaukee at 12:30 p.m., according to press pool reports. Shortly afterward, a van in the motorcade carrying reporters crashed into the vehicle in front of it, violently throwing the passengers forward. A staff member in the vehicle reportedly suffered a broken arm.
