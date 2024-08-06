Ope and Change: Minnesota is just happy to be mentioned as Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz

When Vice President Kamala Harris tapped Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, it put the national spotlight squarely where it belongs — on Minnesota.
And this time it’s not because it snowed so hard that the roof of one of our stadiums collapsed.
Minnesota, my friends, is having a moment. Come, get to know us better.
First, Suni Lee dazzled in the Olympic gymnastics competition, helping deliver a gold medal to Team USA and winning two individual bronze medals. Now, with Walz’s ascension to the Democratic presidential ticket, Americans everywhere are turning to their maps in search of Minnesota. (We are up here.)
This is it. This is our chance to tell everyone it’s hotdish, not casserole. We can show them our laser loons. Casually mention that this state is home to more than 10,000 lakes, actually; Minnesota just doesn’t like to brag. Now everyone sit down while we tell you about Top the Tater.
There are pundits who will tell you that Minnesota brings little to a national ticket. Ten measly electoral votes from a state that hasn’t given those votes to a Republican president since 1972. One recent poll shows Harris with a comfortable 10-point lead in Minnesota, further evidence that Harris doesn’t need a Minnesotan running mate to carry the state. But maybe the running mate math went out the window when George W. Bush picked a vice president from Wyoming.