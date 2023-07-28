In case you've forgotten, he's more than just a Taylor Swift song title.

Veteran country music star Tim McGraw announced Friday that will return to the Twin Cities April 20, supported by country-pop girlie Carly Pearce. Tickets go on sale on Aug. 4 at 10 a.m.

The Standing Room Only Tour will hit arenas across 30-plus cities starting March 14.

"We've got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we've ever done," McGraw said in a press release. The tour coincides with the release of his 17th album, "Standing Room Only."

Xcel Energy Center teased the concert on social media with a photo of McGraw's famous black cowboy hat on a chair in the arena. Yee-haw!

McGraw was last in Minnesota for Winstock Country Music Festival in 2022. He has played numerous times at the State Fair Grandstand as well as the Xcel Energy Center.