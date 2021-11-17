Tim McGraw and Jake Owen will headline next year's Winstock, Minnesota's traditional first-of-the-season country festival.

Also appearing will be Brothers Osborne and Jimmie Allen, who last week won CMA Awards for best vocal duo and new artist, respectively.

The 28th annual Winstock will take place June 17-18 in Winsted, Minn. After canceling in 2020 due to the pandemic, the fest was delayed until August this year with Luke Combs and Sam Hunt. Traditionally, this fundraiser for a Winsted church school takes place in mid-June.

McGraw headlined at the Minnesota State Fair this summer while Owen performed at Lakefront Music Fest in Prior Lake.

Also slated for Winstock in 2022 are veterans Neal McCoy, Gary Allan and Little Texas as well as newer names MacKenzie Porter, Larry Fleet and Walker County.

Two-day tickets, starting at $140, are on sale now at winstockfestival.com and 320-485-4287.