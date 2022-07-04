While the Twins offense has gone through a rough stretch, Tim Beckham is looking like he wants to help.

The veteran infielder went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and drove in three runs as the St. Paul Saints beat Omaha 10-1 on Sunday night at CHS Field.

The 32-year-old Beckham hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning and added two singles and a walk. He also reached on an error, and his batting average with the Saints sits at .400 (30-for-75) with four home runs and 24 RBI in 19 games.

Beckham got the Saints started with an RBI single in the first inning. Mark Contreras added a two-run single in a four-run sixth — Beckham came in on a throwing error — that put the Saints ahead 9-1.

Jake Cave went hitless, but he was hit by a pitch twice to extend his streak of reaching base to 47 games and scored two runs.

It was also an impressive outing for another big-league veteran on the mound. Righthander Aaron Sanchez went six strong innings, giving up one run on three hits and no walks while striking out two. Jake Petricka, Hunter Wood and Ian Hamilton finished off the three-hitter.

The Saints (38-39) split the six-game series with Omaha (37-39). They will begin a six-game series at Louisville on Monday, playing on the July 4th holiday before taking Tuesday off.