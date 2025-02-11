Things To Do

Tickets go on sale this week for My Morning Jacket, Def Leppard and Little River Band

Other shows include Minnesota Tango Festival, Paris Chansons and Block Party.

By Melissa Walker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 11, 2025 at 9:00PM
My Morning Jacket will perform at the Armory in Minneapolis on April 20. (Tony Nelson)

8 a.m. Friday

Ben Sollee, April 2 at Parkway in Mpls. $20-$25. theparkwaytheater.com. ... Minnesota Tango Music Festival, May 8 at Parkway. $30-$35.

10 a.m. Friday

Stanley Jordan, March 20 at Dakota in Mpls. $30-$40. dakotacooks.com. ... Paris Chansons, March 28 at Dakota. $30-$45. ... Yagódy, April 10 at Dakota. $35-$45. ... Andrew Walesch & His Orchestra, April 12 at Dakota. $35-$45. ... My Morning Jacket, April 20 at Armory in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Junior Brown, April 24-25 at Dakota. $65-$85. ... Dave Mason, May 1-2 at Dakota. $90-$120. ... Little River Band, May 9 at Treasure Island in Red Wing. ticketmaster.com. ... Bloc Party, June 9 at Armory. ... Def Leppard, Aug. 26 at State Fair grandstand in Falcon Heights. $77-$292. etix.com.

Melissa Walker

News Assistant

