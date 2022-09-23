IMPACT PLAYER
Jonathan Heasley, Royals
Now 2-0 in two career starts vs. Twins after allowing two singles and two walks over six innings.
BY THE NUMBERS
5 Games in which the Twins have been held to two hits or fewer this season.
1 Three-game sweep by the Royals, against any opponent, in Kansas City since July 2021.
105 Career RBI vs. Twins by Salvador Perez; only Miguel Cabrera (165) and Jose Abreu (106) have more among active players.
The Star Tribune did not travel for this event. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the event.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Catcher Stephen Vogt retiring after 10 big league seasons
Veteran Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt will retire after 10 major league seasons and a long, patient road to break into the big leagues at age 27.
Wild
Kaprizov 'did exactly what he had to do' in return from Russia
Record-setting Wild winger Kirill Kaprizov navigated unsteady waters to get back to Minnesota.
Twins
Series preview: Twins to face Ohtani in opener vs. Los Angeles Angels
ShoheiOhtani, who leads the American League with 11.92 strikeouts per nine innings, will make his first start on the mound at Target Field.
Gophers
Gophers vs. Spartans as the Big Ten schedule starts getting serious this weekend
College Football Insider: Four intraconference games offer enough intrigue to keep a viewer busy all day, highlighted by Saturday night's Wisconsin vs. Ohio State battle.
Twins
MVP vs. hometown hero: Shohei Ohtani will face Twins rookie Louie Varland
Varland and fellow Minnesotan Matt Wallner will be making their Target Field debuts after showing promise on the road.