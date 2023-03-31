Tap the bookmark to save this article.

IMPACT PLAYER

Pablo López, Twins

His first Opening Day start, and Twins' debut, was a success — two hits and no runs in 5⅓ innings.

BY THE NUMBERS

2:32 Time of game, an indication that the pitch clock will have a big effect on MLB this year.

1 Triple by Byron Buxton, making him the second Twin in 22 years, along with Max Kepler in 2021, to collect one on Opening Day.

2 Venezuelan pitchers who have started on Opening Day for the Twins; López joins Johan Santana (2006 and 2007).