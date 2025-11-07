Three-year sentence for ex-wife of Minnesota corrections commissioner who tried to kill son

The former wife of Minnesota Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell received a three-year term Friday — a small fraction of what the prosecution wanted — for trying to kill their disabled adult son with a potentially lethal dose of medication.
Moments after her son asked the court for leniency, Julie Louise Myhre-Schnell, 65, of St. Paul, was sentenced in Ramsey County District Court after pleading guilty to first-degree attempted murder. She put anti-anxiety medication in Paul Francis Schnell’s feeding bag in his Vadnais Heights group home on Dec. 3, 2023.
Her hope was that he would “go to sleep forever,” according to a criminal complaint filed in August 2024.
With credit for time in jail after her arrest, Myhre-Schnell is expected to serve just shy of two years in prison and the balance on supervised release.
Ron Hocevar, whose Scott County Attorney’s Office handled the case to allow the Ramsey County prosecutors to avoid an unspecified conflict of interest, called the sentence imposed by Judge Joy Bartscher “completely inappropriate.”
Hocevar said prosecutors argued in vain for an 18-year term, the maximum allowed under state guidelines.
Myhre-Schnell “was charged with attempting to commit the most serious charge Minnesota has — first-degree pre-meditated murder. [She] systematically tried to kill her disabled son — her own child.
“Prior to her plea, defendant showed little to no remorse. Defendant told law enforcement she regretted her son survived her attempts. A 36-month sentence for attempted murder is why people feel the justice system is flawed.”