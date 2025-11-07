St. Paul

Three-year sentence for ex-wife of Minnesota corrections commissioner who tried to kill son

The county attorney who prosecuted Julie Myhre-Schnell was outraged by the sentence, says he wanted a far longer term.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 7, 2025 at 5:55PM
Minnesota's only women's prison is located in Shakopee, but Julie Myhre-Schnell likely won't be housed there.

The former wife of Minnesota Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell received a three-year term Friday — a small fraction of what the prosecution wanted — for trying to kill their disabled adult son with a potentially lethal dose of medication.

Moments after her son asked the court for leniency, Julie Louise Myhre-Schnell, 65, of St. Paul, was sentenced in Ramsey County District Court after pleading guilty to first-degree attempted murder. She put anti-anxiety medication in Paul Francis Schnell’s feeding bag in his Vadnais Heights group home on Dec. 3, 2023.

Her hope was that he would “go to sleep forever,” according to a criminal complaint filed in August 2024.

With credit for time in jail after her arrest, Myhre-Schnell is expected to serve just shy of two years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Ron Hocevar, whose Scott County Attorney’s Office handled the case to allow the Ramsey County prosecutors to avoid an unspecified conflict of interest, called the sentence imposed by Judge Joy Bartscher “completely inappropriate.”

Hocevar said prosecutors argued in vain for an 18-year term, the maximum allowed under state guidelines.

Myhre-Schnell “was charged with attempting to commit the most serious charge Minnesota has — first-degree pre-meditated murder. [She] systematically tried to kill her disabled son — her own child.

“Prior to her plea, defendant showed little to no remorse. Defendant told law enforcement she regretted her son survived her attempts. A 36-month sentence for attempted murder is why people feel the justice system is flawed.”

Myhre-Schnell’s former husband’s Department of Corrections operates Minnesota’s lone women’s prison, located in Shakopee. Paul Schnell handed oversight of her custody to his deputy commissioners, agency spokeswoman Shannon Loehrke said.

“Because of the conflict of interest posed by this commitment,” Loehrke said, “it is not anticipated that she will ever be housed at MCF-Shakopee.”

In the meantime, Loehrke added, Myhre-Schnell will be held in a local county jail until arrangements out of state can be made.

Schnell told the Minnesota Star Tribune that “under the circumstances, it would be inappropriate for me to comment on the sentence.”

He said his son “provided a statement to the court requesting leniency. He asked that his mom not be subjected to incarceration and that she get mental health support ‘and maybe some community service.’”

Schnell said his son “is doing very well [and] continues to reside in the Vadnais Heights group home.”

Their daughters submitted video and written statements in support of their mother, he said.

Schnell is sole guardian of his son

Schnell, named corrections commissioner in January 2019, is sole guardian of Paul Francis Schnell. He filed a petition for an order for protection in late June 2024 against Myhre-Schnell on behalf of himself and his son. The petition cited her admissions that she tried to kill their son — which he reported to the Sheriff’s Office — and her attempt to kill herself with a drug overdose.

Julie Myhre-Schnell (Ramsey County Jail)

Schnell’s filing also shed light on a motive. It said Myhre-Schnell texted him that she saw their son being “tortured” during treatment for kidney stones and kidney infection for several months.

The text said their son, who as an infant joined the family as a foster child, “has considerable medical issues” that include spina bifida and a malformed brain stem. The filing added that he requires a wheelchair, a ventilator and 24-hour care.

Myhre-Schnell filed for divorce two days before their son’s alleged poisoning at Regency Home Care. The divorce has since been finalized.

According to a 2019 Star Tribune profile, the Schnells have four adult children. As part of Paul Francis Schnell’s care, his parents founded a 24-hour nursing company.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See More

