The estranged wife of state Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell has been charged with attempting to kill their disabled adult son with a potentially lethal dose of medication at his Vadnais Heights group home late last year.
Charge: Wife of DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell tried to kill their disabled son with drug overdose
She put her anti-anxiety medication in his feeding bag in hopes that he would “go to sleep forever,” the criminal complaint read.
Julie Louise Myhre-Schnell, 64, of St. Paul, was charged Wednesday in Ramsey County District Court with first-degree attempted murder in connection with her allegedly admitting that she put anti-anxiety medication in 33-year-old Paul Francis Schnell’s feeding bag in hopes that he would “go to sleep forever,” the criminal complaint read.
Myhre-Schnell was booked into jail Wednesday and appeared in court Thursday morning. She remains held without bail. Court records do not list an attorney for her, and a follow-up court hearing has yet to be scheduled.
Paul Schnell, a longtime police officer with St. Paul and other metro departments who became corrections commissioner January 2019, declined an interview, saying “it would be inappropriate to comment at this time.”
The commissioner, as sole guardian of Paul Francis Schnell, filed a petition for an order for protection in late June against Myhre-Schnell on behalf of the two of them. The petition cited her admissions that she tried to kill their son and an apparent attempt to kill herself with a drug overdose.
It included that their son, who joined the family as a foster child while an infant, “has considerable medical issues” that include spina bifida and a malformed brain stem. The filing added that he requires a wheelchair, a ventilator and 24-hour care.
Myhre-Schnell sued her husband for divorce two days before she said she poisoned their son at Regency Home Care. That proceeding is ongoing, according to court records.
According to the criminal complaint:
On June 13, a sheriff’s investigator received a report that Myhre-Schnell admitted to multiple people that she tried to kill her son. Two days later, Myhre-Schnell admitted the same to the investigator.
She said that she refilled her prescription at the start of December and received 31 doses of Lorazepam. On Dec. 3, she crushed up the remaining pills, put them in a “slurry” of water in a container and brought them to the group home. She said she then emptied the container into her son’s feeding bag that night, with the intention of killing him, and left.
“The whole time I knew I was going to try to do this,” the complaint quoted her as telling the investigator. “All night I was like, ‘Am I really going to do this? ... I can’t believe I’m doing this.’ ”
She said she went on to think, “ ’I’m going to go to jail.’ ”
After learning that the attempt to kill her son failed, Myhre-Schnell told the investigator that she was worried that the toxicology results would tie her to the plot, and she added that she “completely regretted that he survived.”
Myhre-Schnell typically would visit her son at the home at least weekly, but she stopped seeing him after Dec. 3.
Paul Francis Schell was hospitalized the next day after exhibiting an “altered mental status, decreased level of responsiveness, and hypotension,” and suffering from acute respiratory failure the complaint noted.
Medical records from the hospital stay showed no record of Paul Francis Schnell having a toxicology test.
Family members told the investigator that Myhre-Schnell confessed to them her attempt to kill her son. On Aug. 6, Myhre-Schnell texted him and confessed to what she did so that he would “go to sleep forever,” the complaint quoted the message as reading.
Asked by the investigator about what his mother did, Paul Francis Schnell responded, “I made it, I’m still here.” He said his mother’s confession “was heavy, [and] it’s a lot to process.”
Paul Francis Schnell described himself to the investigator as liking his residence, where all his needs are met. He also spoke about his friends and volunteering weekly at the Como Zoo in St. Paul.
Star Tribune staff writer Liz Sawyer contributed to this report.
