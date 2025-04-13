Three men injured in shooting outside south Minneapolis grocery store

Three men were injured during a shooting near a Cub Foods grocery store in south Minneapolis on Sunday afternoon.
Police responded to reports of shots fired around 1:45 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of 26th Avenue South and found three men with gunshot wounds that were not life threatening, according to a statement from Sgt. Garrett Parten, a Minneapolis police spokesman.
Police said two gunmen got out of a vehicle and fired several shots at a man walking with his child. While the man was hit, the child was not injured. Two other men also were struck by gunfire. The gunmen then fled in their vehicle.
Two of the men were taken to HCMC, while the third man refused medical attention.
There have been no arrests. Investigators still are working to determine what led up to the shooting.
The Cub Foods temporarily closed Sunday but reopened later in the day.