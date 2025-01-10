Twin Cities Suburbs

Three hurt after Tesla driver hits Montessori school building in Eagan

The slow-speed crash occurred about 8:30 a.m. Friday, police said.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 10, 2025 at 10:09PM
Eagan Police Department squad (Eagan Police Department)

A woman drove her vehicle nose-first into a school in Eagan on Friday morning, leaving two adults and a 3-year-old child injured, officials said.

The slow-speed crash occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. at Eagan Montessori Academy, in the 1900 block of Rahncliff Court, police said.

The driver of the Tesla, a 42-year-old Cottage Grove woman, said “she attempted to stop but ended up hitting the building, causing moderate damage to the Montessori,” according to a police statement.

Injuries to the three people, all of whom were inside the building, were considered minor, according to police. The adults were treated at the scene, while the 3-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital, police said. The driver was not hurt.

Eagan police Sgt. Rich Evans said investigators were looking into whether the Tesla was in hands-free mode at the time. Police have yet to issue the driver a citation, he said.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See More

More from Twin Cities Suburbs

See More

Politics

DFL Sen. Mitchell’s lawyers seek to postpone burglary trial until late May

card image

Defense attorneys filed a request to delay her trial until after the 2025 session with the Becker County judge Friday.

Twin Cities Suburbs

Three hurt after Tesla driver hits Montessori school building in Eagan

card image

Twins

Twins say they want to play in Minneapolis for decades to come

card image