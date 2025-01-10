A woman drove her vehicle nose-first into a school in Eagan on Friday morning, leaving two adults and a 3-year-old child injured, officials said.
Three hurt after Tesla driver hits Montessori school building in Eagan
The slow-speed crash occurred about 8:30 a.m. Friday, police said.
The slow-speed crash occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. at Eagan Montessori Academy, in the 1900 block of Rahncliff Court, police said.
The driver of the Tesla, a 42-year-old Cottage Grove woman, said “she attempted to stop but ended up hitting the building, causing moderate damage to the Montessori,” according to a police statement.
Injuries to the three people, all of whom were inside the building, were considered minor, according to police. The adults were treated at the scene, while the 3-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital, police said. The driver was not hurt.
Eagan police Sgt. Rich Evans said investigators were looking into whether the Tesla was in hands-free mode at the time. Police have yet to issue the driver a citation, he said.
Defense attorneys filed a request to delay her trial until after the 2025 session with the Becker County judge Friday.