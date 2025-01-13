News & Politics

Three dead in Crow Wing County crash on snowy and icy roads

The crash happened Sunday afternoon on Hwy. 169 in Garrison Township.

By Tim Harlow

January 13, 2025 at 12:01PM

Snowy and ice-covered roads may have been a factor in a crash Sunday that left three people dead in Crow Wing County.

The driver of a pickup was heading south on Hwy. 169 near Channel Drive in Garrison Township when he crossed into the northbound lanes and collided with a Dodge Durango, the State Patrol said.

The pickup truck driver, Lee Page, 59, of Coon Rapids, and his passenger, Lisa Brunes, 59, of Coon Rapids, died in the crash, which happened about 12:40 p.m., the patrol said.

Both had been wearing seat belts, but died at the scene, the patrol said.

The passenger in the Durango, identified by the patrol as Kari Hohansee, 51, of Remer, Minn., also died at the scene. She had been wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

The Durango’s driver, Jeremy Hohansee, 53, of Remer, was taken to Essentia Hospital in Baxter with noncritical injuries, the patrol said. He was wearing a seat belt, the patrol added.

Roads were snowy and ice-covered at the time of the crash, the patrol said.

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

