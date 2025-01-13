Snowy and ice-covered roads may have been a factor in a crash Sunday that left three people dead in Crow Wing County.
Three dead in Crow Wing County crash on snowy and icy roads
The crash happened Sunday afternoon on Hwy. 169 in Garrison Township.
The driver of a pickup was heading south on Hwy. 169 near Channel Drive in Garrison Township when he crossed into the northbound lanes and collided with a Dodge Durango, the State Patrol said.
The pickup truck driver, Lee Page, 59, of Coon Rapids, and his passenger, Lisa Brunes, 59, of Coon Rapids, died in the crash, which happened about 12:40 p.m., the patrol said.
Both had been wearing seat belts, but died at the scene, the patrol said.
The passenger in the Durango, identified by the patrol as Kari Hohansee, 51, of Remer, Minn., also died at the scene. She had been wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.
The Durango’s driver, Jeremy Hohansee, 53, of Remer, was taken to Essentia Hospital in Baxter with noncritical injuries, the patrol said. He was wearing a seat belt, the patrol added.
Roads were snowy and ice-covered at the time of the crash, the patrol said.
