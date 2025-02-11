Three boys, ages 11 to 15, charged in violent daylight carjacking in Minneapolis

Three boys have been charged with being among six juveniles who carried out a violent daytime carjacking in northeast Minneapolis that led police on an hours-long pursuit, officials said Tuesday.
They were among six juveniles in all who carried out the crime, according to police.
The boys who are charged in juvenile petitions are ages 15, 13 and 11, a statement from the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said.
A spokesman for the county attorney’s office cited the boys being under 16 years old and said state law prohibits the public release of the petitions, which include what the boys are charged with and specifics about the carjacking Friday afternoon outside the Mezzo apartments in the 1300 block of Marshall Street NE.
“These are complicated investigations that require careful review of available video, forensics and witness interviews,” the statement continued. “We are working closely with the Minneapolis Police Department on additional investigation.”
The victim, a 62-year-old woman who lives about 90 miles from Minneapolis, was visiting her daughter at the apartment building. The Minnesota Star Tribune requested an interview with her, but her family said she’s been too traumatized by the experience to field questions.
Minneapolis saw roughly 250 carjackings between January and December 2024, including an incident in which five people ambushed a motorist in an alley, shot him in the chest and drove off with his car.
On Sunday, police released this account of the carjacking and filled in other details Monday:
Five boys and one girl ages 11 to 15 drove up in a car, “bear-hugged” from behind and tackled the woman. They grabbed her keys from her jacket pocket and fled in her SUV.
Officers spotted the SUV near Plymouth and Logan avenues N. thanks to information from some of their parents.
Police trailed the SUV after the driver fled during an attempted traffic stop, while the State Patrol tracked the vehicle from the air in a helicopter.
Near 8th and Queen avenues N., the group got out and hid in a garage. Police called them out of hiding and arrested them.
The car that the juveniles drove to the location of the carjacking was found by police abandoned downtown near Nicollet Avenue and E. 15th Street.
All six juveniles have active investigations pending with the Minneapolis Police Department, including the 15-year-old boy who is wanted on suspicion of attempted murder. Police have yet to offer any specifics about that crime.
“This was great collaborative work that interrupted the recurring criminal behavior of a group of juveniles,” Police Chief Brian O’Hara said in a statement Sunday.
“I am thankful for recent investments in facilities designed to address youth behavior issues,” the chief continued. “However, the gap that allows juveniles to cycle in and out of the system remains. We need increased urgency among all leaders in our community and in government to address this issue. The current system is failing, putting our youth, their victims, and even our officers at risk.”
Minnesota Star Tribune staff writer Eva Herscowitz contribute to this report.
