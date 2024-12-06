Minneapolis

Man shot in chest during late-night carjacking in Minneapolis alley; 5 suspects flee

The critically wounded victim, a man in his 20s, was taken by emergency medical responders to HCMC.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 6, 2024 at 3:59PM
A file image of a Minneapolis Police Department squad car.

Several people ambushed a Minneapolis motorist late at night in an alley, shot him in the chest and drove off with his vehicle.

The carjacking occurred about 11:25 p.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of 11th Avenue S., according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

The critically wounded victim, a man in his 20s, was given immediate medical attention before being taken by emergency medical responders to HCMC, police added.

Five suspects, male and female, fled the scene in the man’s vehicle and possibly a second vehicle, police said. No arrests have been announced.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

