Four people have been charged in connection with a Dec. 18 burglary in which two men entered a Sherburne County home and took a safe with more than $100,000 cash.
Three arrested, one on the lam in $100K Sherburne County home burglary
Four people have been charged in connection with a Dec. 18 burglary but one of the suspects is believed to have fled to Mexico.
According to court documents, a woman was asleep inside a home in the 10800 block of 305th Avenue NW in Baldwin Township when two men entered the house, likely through an unlocked rear garage door. Video surveillance from the home shows two men leaving it, one carrying a safe and one in possession of a pistol, shortly before 8 a.m.
The homeowner identified one of the men as a former employee, 22-year-old Brandon M. Garcia-Becerril of Minneapolis. He has been charged with two felony counts of first-degree burglary, one felony count of theft and one felony count of illegally possessing a firearm. Investigators believe he has likely fled to Mexico, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Three other suspects have been arrested and charged. Yonathan J. Gamboa Zambrano, 31, of Minneapolis was charged with two felony counts of first-degree burglary and one of theft. Carlos A. Veloz-Garcia, 21, of Coon Rapids, and Jennifer D. Barrera Henriquez, 21, of St. Paul were both charged with three felony counts related to aiding and abetting the crime.
According to the criminal complaints filed in Sherburne County District Court, the homeowner told investigators that Garcia-Becerril had recently asked him for money after being charged with a gun-related crime. The investigation showed Garcia-Becerril had a girlfriend, Barrera Henriquez, and had recently spent time with Veloz-Garcia.
Investigators found Veloz-Garcia rented a truck from Enterprise on Dec. 17 and returned it the next day with the recorded mileage similar to what the “amount of miles a round trip to the [burglarized] residence and back” would be, documents state. The vehicle’s GPS also showed the vehicle in the general vicinity of the burglarized home.
Surveillance video shows three people leaving the rented vehicle on Dec. 18 and loading items into another truck, followed by the people “hugging and grabbing each other and appearing to make celebratory gestures,” documents state.
Investigators searched the trash at Veloz-Garcia’s residence and found a backpack that appears to match one from the video from the burglarized house, as well as packaging for a ski mask and one black glove, documents state. He told officers he “knew the truck he rented was going to be used for a ‘robbery’” and said he was given $30,000 from the safe.
Barrera Henriquez told officers she drove the rental truck and knew Garcia-Becerril had “robbed” a former employer, and Gamboa Zambrano told officers he helped Garcia-Becerril remove the safe from the home; both said they didn’t receive any of the stolen money, documents state.
Multiple people associated with the case told investigators they thought Garcia-Becerril had returned to Mexico. Veloz-Garcia told investigators some money was transferred to Mexican banks for Garcia-Becerril, documents state.
Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office Cmdr. Ben Zawacki said that as of Sunday, $36,000 has been recovered.
Investigators were assisted by police in Minneapolis, St. Paul and Coon Rapids, as well as the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and violent crime and drug task forces from Anoka-Hennepin and Sherburne counties.
