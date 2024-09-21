From the Editorial Board: This isn't flyover country

Overall hotel occupancy in Minneapolis hasn’t returned to the pre-pandemic high of 69% posted in 2019. However, the hotel occupancy rates this year are expected to come in around 55-57%, which is an improvement over 2023, according to Meet Minneapolis, a convention and visitors association. Nearly 680,000 hotel rooms were sold during the summer of 2024, an increase of more than 8% from the summer of 2023, according to the association.