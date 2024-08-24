‘They took away her rights’: Minnesota re-examines guardianships

“There’s just an incredibly unequal power. The judges don’t want to deal with these cases. They’re very difficult cases, they can be very time-consuming. So what’s the tendency? Well, the guardian is taking care of it, we’re going to assume the guardian is doing their job,” said attorney David Ludescher, who has worked on dozens of guardianship cases and tried to help Roland as she struggled to track what was happening with her husband after the guardian moved him far away.