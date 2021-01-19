C.H. Robinson Worldwide is one of the behind-the-scences company names that helps all sorts of cargo and products move across the country and the world. Now its putting its name on a product for the first time in its 115-year history.

The company will be putting its brand, Robinson Fresh,on produce and updated packaging for fruits and vegetables including mini peppers, jalapenos, kale and mixed greens. A company spokesperson said the items could be on local grocery shelves first, including Target stores, before it is rolled out nationally to 50 of the 75 largest food retailers in the country.

The Eden Prairie-based company is the largest third-party logistics company in the world, helping other businesses move items from clothing to grain to market.

It all started with produce, though, when Charles Henry Robinson opened in 1905 as a distributor.

"We are excited to have shoppers associate our brand with the high-quality fresh produce we have provided for years," said Michael Castagnetto, president of Robinson Fresh, in a release.

The Robinson Fresh division helps thousands of customers move upwards of 2 billion poinds of produce each year by truck, rail, cargo ship and air. The division sources fresh produce from a network of farmers from 35 countries.

It moves commodity items and organic produce but also other branded food products including Welch's and Tropicana. Its services go beyond transportation and cold-chain logistics services.

"As our retail customers know, we go beyond providing fresh produce for their stores and e-commerce platforms," Castagnetto said. "We combine a fresh, high-quality product with consumer and category insights as well as a global suite of services and best-in class talent to support their company's success."

Castagnetto, with the company since 2005, was promoted to president of the Robinson Fresh division in December 2019.

