Their midcentury house had lost its charm. They brought it back to 1966.

Despite having no design experience, the couple have been guided by a love of Frank Lloyd Wright and his Usonian style. As soon as they moved in, they got to work, starting with the exterior. First, they painted the outside, replacing the blue (it “wasn’t a charming midcentury blue,” Jenkins said) with a more natural, neutral shade. Then they took on the kitchen, where the granite counters and Shaker cabinets simply had to go. Every color they introduced to the house, from the olive backsplash to the slate flooring, was inspired by nature.