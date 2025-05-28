Their midcentury house had lost its charm. They brought it back to 1966.

Dana Jenkins and Colin Davis began their house search in Atlanta six years ago with a dream: a midcentury modern house filled with character.
When they walked into the four-bedroom, three-bath tucked away on a street in the suburb of Chamblee, they knew it wasn’t perfect. The 1960s property bore all the hallmarks of a modern flip: white and gray paint on most walls, granite countertops reminiscent of the mid- to late 2000s, brushed nickel hardware, farmhouse-style shaker cabinets.
Still, they could tell the house had all the bones of the midcentury modern home of their dreams. The original ceilings were untouched, a skylight allowed the perfect amount of sunshine from outside; a fireplace in the home’s lower level added the type of natural warmth they wanted their home to have.
“There’s these little details with midcentury modern homes, and this isn’t one of a kind, but you can tell it had some type of thought going into it when the builders planned it to begin with,” Davis said.
For the past five years, Jenkins, 29, and Davis, 30, have thrown themselves into renovating their home and restoring the house back to its original 1966 glory. They call the process “unflipping.” In a city like Atlanta, where luxe modern houses and condos are increasingly popular, the couple has found a following interested in their careful curation and effort to bring the past into the present.
Despite having no design experience, the couple have been guided by a love of Frank Lloyd Wright and his Usonian style. As soon as they moved in, they got to work, starting with the exterior. First, they painted the outside, replacing the blue (it “wasn’t a charming midcentury blue,” Jenkins said) with a more natural, neutral shade. Then they took on the kitchen, where the granite counters and Shaker cabinets simply had to go. Every color they introduced to the house, from the olive backsplash to the slate flooring, was inspired by nature.
“While this might not be a Usonian house, we do try to encapsulate that because the general theme for the style is: bring in the natural elements and feel clean, simple,” said Davis, who loves the mountains and the outdoors.
The kitchen renovation provided a valuable lesson. “Saving on certain things and then splurging on others has helped a lot,” Jenkins said. They invested in a pricier refrigerator but got kitchen cabinets from Ikea; they splurged on trim and casing for their doors but bought the doors from Lowe’s.