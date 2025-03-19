The White House courting a recession is reckless

Such complacency is naïve. Economic contractions are unpredictable and change behaviors. It can take years for the labor market to heal. It took four years for total nonfarm jobs to recover from the one that followed the bursting of the dot-com bubble at the turn of the century. The big losses in the equities market led many Americans to shun stocks for years in favor of hard assets such as real estate. That led to the housing market bubble, which burst in 2007 and sparked the global financial crisis. The result was a long period of deleveraging by households and businesses that restrained economic growth. That time, it took total nonfarm jobs six years, or until 2014, to rebound to their pre-crisis highs.