The White House courting a recession is reckless

It’s pretty shocking that the White House seems to be risking a recession as a pathway to some type of economic “reset.” Anyone with an appreciation of the dislocations and pain that come with recessions would be wary of tempting fate, especially at this moment in time.
President Donald Trump campaigned on the idea that he would use tariffs to negotiate fairer trade agreements, leveling the playing field for American exporters and, ultimately, driving a manufacturing renaissance that would create high-paying jobs. Given how Trump used the economy and financial markets as measuring sticks during his first term, the thinking was that he would know when to cut back on the tough trade talk before the fallout got too damaging.
Alas, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Just eight weeks into his second term, it’s clear that Trump has weaponized tariffs, or at least the threat of tariffs, to achieve non-economy objectives even if it wrecks the well-being of American businesses and households — something he failed to mention on the campaign trail.
“There’ll be a little disturbance, but we’re OK with that,” Trump told Congress. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was more pointed, saying “there’s going to be a detox period.” Part of that detox is sweeping federal jobs cuts, which some economists say could spill over into the broader economy and result in the loss of more than half a million jobs by the end of the year.
The response has been severe. Consumer confidence has cratered, a poll of more than 220 chief executive officers found that business confidence is the lowest since November 2012 on policy uncertainty, some $6.8 trillion has been wiped from the value of U.S. stocks, and Wall Street strategists are slashing profit estimates.
Some say that’s all an overreaction. Trump inherited an economy from the Biden administration that was widely acknowledged as the envy of the world. Surely it can withstand, as Trump put it, “a little disturbance.”