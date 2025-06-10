Critics’ picks: The 13 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

MUSIC
The Weeknd
Remember the Weeknd’s rivetingly mysterious and theatrical Super Bowl halftime show in 2021? The Canadian superstar will strive for new heights with his After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour, relaunched in May after cancellations as an arena tour five years ago and then two postponements before coming to fruition. So much drama. And drama is what fans expect from the Grammy-boycotting singer born Abel Tesfaye as he brings his always high-concept performances to football stadiums, embracing tunes from his entire career, with an emphasis on this year’s “Hurry Up Tomorrow” album. Opening are Playboi Carti and Mike Dean. (7 p.m. Sat., U.S. Bank Stadium, 401 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., $80-$1,200, ticketmaster.com)
JON BREAM
James Taylor
Bob Dylan, Paul Simon and now it’s JT as the parade of illustrious singer/songwriters continues in Minnesota. At 77, Taylor is a few years younger than his fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Famers but, unlike those greats, he hasn’t offered much new music in this century, just two albums of original material. But he’s got enough classics like “Fire and Rain” and “Sweet Baby James” and definitive covers like “How Sweet It Is” and “Up on the Roof” to fill a heartwarming two hours. Opening is Tiny Habits, a young folk trio whose members met in a dorm at Berklee College of Music. (7:30 p.m. Tue., Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $115-$725, ticketmaster.com)
J.B.
I’m With Her
A Crosby, Stills & Nash-like trio made up of three mavens of modern acoustic roots music with 31 Grammy nominations among them, Nickel Creek’s Sara Watkins, Texas star Sarah Jarosz and Boston-based “Prairie Home” regular Aoife O’Donovan earned a rave response for their first album in 2018 but went seven years before finally releasing a follow-up. Titled “Wild and Clear and Blue,” it’s a real stunner, with spine-touching harmonies, raw and pure string work and evocative songwriting laced with childhood memories and, yep, a little feminism. Old Crow Medicine Show alum Mason Via opens. (8 p.m. Sat., Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul, $36-$71, axs.com)
CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER
Lowertown Sounds kickoff
Two words Minnesotans love to hear every summer, “free” and “outdoors,” are strong selling points for Lowertown Sounds, but so is the fact that the nine-week series in St. Paul’s picturesque downtown park consistently spotlights some of the Twin Cities music scene’s best talent. First up this year is an old favorite of both the scene and the series, the Flamin’ Oh’s, the Bowie/Kinks-tinged rock unit led by Robert Wilkinson with heart and soul since the late ‘70s. They’ll be joined by a series newcomer, punchy rocker Faith Boblett, and roots picker Lonesome Dan Kase. (6-10 p.m. Thu., Mears Park, E. 5th and Sibley streets, St. Paul, free, all ages, lowertownsounds.com)
C.R.