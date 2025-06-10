Critics’ picks: The 13 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

This landmark queer love story by Diana Son about the trauma that shatters the first intimate moment between two Asian American women won an Obie and GLAAD Media awards when it premiered in 1998. Son updated the story last year and Theater Mu is using that script for its production that features the return of former artistic director Lily Tung Crystal in the supporting roles of Mrs. Winsley and the Nurse. The lead roles of Sara and Callie are played respectively by New York-based actor Kelsey Angel Baehrens, who starred in Mu’s co-production of “Blended (Harmony)” in spring 2024 at the History Theatre, and Emjoy Gavino, who is making her Mu debut after being in “The Mousetrap” and “A Christmas Carol” at the Guthrie Theater. Katie Bradley directs. (7:30 p.m. Thu.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Ends June 29. Gremlin Theatre, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul. $45 or pay-as-you-can. theatermu.org)