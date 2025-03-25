Things To Do

Critics’ picks: The 17 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

Critics’ picks for entertainment in the week ahead.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 25, 2025 at 11:10AM
Mayda is slated to perform Saturday as part of the Heart & Seoul Connection fundraiser at the Hook & Ladder in Minneapolis. (Provided/Mayda)

MUSIC

The War and Treaty

On their brand new album “Plus One,” the husband-and-wife duo of Michael and Tanya Trotter have seasoned their R&B/gospel/blues/Americana with more country elements, including banjo and fiddle. Don’t know if country radio will respond to these Nashville residents who frequent country music award shows and other made-for-TV events like the Kennedy Center Honors and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. I do know that they are one of the most enthralling live acts, especially when the Trotters sing face to face and get lost in song, seemingly oblivious to the audience. The War and Treaty’s State Fair performance was one of the best concerts of 2024. They kick off their tour in Minneapolis. (8 p.m. Wed., Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls., $30-$55, first-avenue.com)

JON BREAM

Kraftwerk

Way ahead of its time 50 years ago when its landmark album “Autobahn” first introduced the band to U.S. audiences, Germany’s pioneering electronic synth-pop unit is ironically offering nostalgic joy nowadays. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers' visually driven live shows — complete with 3-D glasses — have been gleeful and wow-inducing affairs. This time out, co-founder (and sole original member) Ralf Hütter and his well-programmed bandmates are celebrating “Autobahn’s” golden anniversary on a tour that culminates at next month’s Coachella festival; maybe a sign the band is as in tune with the times as ever. (8 p.m. Sun., Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $73-$183, ticketmaster.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

John Jamison II & Thomasina Petrus

Both of these powerhouse vocalists have distinguished themselves at Twin Cities playhouses. Jamison was soulful and dynamic as the lead singer of the Drifters in “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres. Petrus summoned the pain and sorrow of Billie Holiday at the Jungle Theater in “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill.” Now they are teaming up in a tribute to the three Kings of the blues — B.B., Albert and Freddie King — with a band featuring Dylan Salfer on guitar. (7 p.m. Sun., Fireside Theatre at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, 501 W. 78th St., Chanhassen, $53.11-$76.95, chanhassendt.com)

J.B.

GloRilla

Last seen in town opening for her “Wanna Be” collaborator Megan Thee Stallion at Target Center last May, the sly-tongued Memphis rapper born Gloria Hallelujah Woods is coming back around on her first major headlining tour with her own Grammy-nominated hit, “Yeah Glo!,” plus lots of other high-profile features to her name. You can also hear her on Tyler, the Creator’s “Sticky” and Teddy Swims' “She Got It,” plus she recruited Sexxy Red and T-Pain to guest on “Whatchu Kno About Me” and “I Luv Her,” respectively, each featured on last year’s debut album, “Glorious.” There’ll be a lot of familiar tunes and vocal tracks featured in the show. Real Boston Richey and Queen Key open. (8 p.m. Thu., the Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., all ages, $79, ticketmaster.com)

C.R.

Sona Jobarteh

She’s the only woman to master the kora, a West African string instrument that dates to the 14th century. A resident of London and Gambia from the griot tradition, she is warm, playful and superb on her 21-string instrument in concert. With her profile growing in the States since she was featured on “60 Minutes” a few years ago, Jobarteh and her groovin’ band have graduated from the Dakota and Cedar Cultural Center to the Ordway Concert Hall. (7:30 p.m. Mon., Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $53.85-$ 84.42, Ordway.org)

J.B.

Heart & Seoul Connection

A 50th birthday party for local music promoter/performer/fanatic David “Chilly” Caufman is being made into a fundraiser for a great cause featuring a fun cross section of local groovers and lyricists across three stages with extra entertainment including a silent auction and belly dancing. Veteran indie-rappers Kanser, Unknown Prophets and Sean Anonymous will be paired with funk-rock electrifier Mayda, DJ Shannon Blowtorch, rhythmic song pickers Mikel Wright & the Wrongs, Heatbox and the Limns and more. Proceeds benefit the Adoptee Hub’s support of Korean adoptions. (7 p.m. Sat., the Hook & Ladder, 3010 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls., $35-$75, thehookmpls.com)

C.R.

St. Paul Chamber Orchestra

The world’s most renowned violist, SPCO artistic partner Tabea Zimmermann, will demonstrate that German romantic Max Bruch wasn’t just a one-hit wonder with his First Violin Concerto. He also created a double concerto for viola and clarinet that Zimmermann will perform with clarinetist Sang Yoon Kim and the orchestra, concluding a concert that features works by Franz Schubert, Erich Korngold and Paul Hindemith. (7 p.m. Thu., Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 12650 Johnny Cake Ridge Road, Apple Valley; 11 a.m. Fri. and 7 p.m. Sat., Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul; 3 p.m. Sun., St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi; $16-$68, students and children free, 651-291-1144 or thespco.org)

ROB HUBBARD

Leif Ove Andsnes

When discussing the great concert pianists of the 21st century, this Norwegian master has to enter into the conversation. An 11-time Grammy nominee and six-time Gramophone Award winner (call them England’s equivalent of the classical Grammys), Andsnes has been offering interpretations of increasing depth in recent years. That makes this Schubert Club International Artist Series recital all the more inviting, especially because he’s offering the rare pleasure of Frédéric Chopin’s complete 24 Preludes. Sonatas by his fellow Norwegians Edvard Grieg and Geirr Tveitt complete the program. (7:30 p.m. Fri., Ordway Music Theater, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $36-$75, students and children free, 651-292-3268 or schubert.org)

R.H.

THEATER

‘Red and the Mother Wild’

Transatlantic Love Affair is revisiting and re-visioning this piece from its 2011 show “Red Resurrected.” Conceived and directed by Isabel Nelson, “Mother Wild” explores themes from “Little Red Riding Hood,” including the idea that things are not what they seem. The company develops a physical language to tell its narrative, and this one was co-created by a cast that includes Adelin Phelps, Allison Vincent and longtime collaborator Derek Lee Miller. (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Ends April 12. $15-$35. Center for Performing Arts, 3754 Pleasant Av. S., Mpls. 612-339-4944 or illusiontheater.org)

ROHAN PRESTON

‘Secret Warriors’

A former artistic director of Theater Mu is staging the world premiere of a new play penned by another former artistic director. Rick Shiomi’s “Secret Warriors” tells the tale of two Japanese Americans who worked as translators for Gen. Douglas MacArthur and his men in the Pacific Theater even as their families were incarcerated under the Enemies Aliens Act. Lily Tung Crystal directs a cast that includes Clay Man Soo, Josh Kwon and Stephanie Anne Bertumen. (7:30 p.m. Thu.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Ends April 19. History Theatre, 30 E. 10th St., St. Paul. $25-$64. 651-292-4323 or historytheatre.com)

R.P.

COMEDY

Homecoming: A book release party

Patrick Strait, a journalist who specializes in recognizing new talent, will lean on comedy veterans to celebrate the launch of his new book, “Home Club: Up-And-Comers and Comebacks at Acme Comedy Company.” Chad Daniels, Greg Coleman and Tim Slagle will be among the big names sharing their Acme memories. But the biggest delight will be seeing club owner Louis Lee take center stage — and watching usually cocky comics bend down to kiss his ring. (8 p.m. Wed., Acme Comedy Co., 708 N. 1st St., Mpls., $20, acmecomedycompany.com)

NEAL JUSTIN

ART

‘Assembling Content’

Artist Tom Lane, a longtime professor at the University of Minnesota, takes over three galleries at the Q.arma Building in northeast Minneapolis. This exhibition showcases 35 years of his work, ranging from 6-foot paintings inspired by abstract painter Piet Mondrian to an office chair that doubles and faces itself. Lane is also fascinated with clocks and time. Ends April 26, artist gallery tour April 26 from 3-5 p.m. (1-5 p.m. Sat. & Sun., Q.arma Building, 1224 NE. Quincy St., Mpls., free, qarmabuilding.com)

ALICIA ELER

‘Wait Room’

Photographer Christopher Selleck transforms an art gallery into an immersive weight room, complete with dumbbells, gym equipment and other athletic essentials. The space is surrounded with large-scale portraits of weightlifters that he has photographed over the years. Selleck’s show seeks to “wow” audiences with feats of strength while also critiquing the rigid construction of masculinity. Ends May 8. Panel discussion Thu. noon-1 p.m. (9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Thu. and by appt., Century College Art Gallery, 3300 Century Av. N., West Campus inside the Theater/Fine Arts entrance, White Bear Lake, free, instagram.com/century_college_art/)

A.E.

DANCE

‘The Show’

Emily Michaels King and Debra Berger, who make up the performance duo E/D, go all in on femininity for their latest theater and movement project. Channeling their teenage and adult selves, and a country star and superhero alter egos, the two offer an explosion of pink, an infusion of nostalgia and plenty of glitter as they mine what it means to be a woman in today’s world. “The Show” also looks at power, coming of age and friendship through a highly physical theatrical presentation. (7:30 p.m. Fri., Sat., Mon. through April 5, Red Eye Theater, 2213 Snelling Av S., Mpls. $20; pay-as-you-can March 31 & April 2, edmakesart.org)

SHEILA REGAN

‘Pulse/Impulse’

Three emerging choreographers showcase their work in an evening of dance by the Ray Terrill Dance Group. Among the pieces is “The Management,” by Lillian Kline, accompanied by a sound score made of black hole audio recordings, the sound of boba tea and pop music samples. Gillian Wheaton presents a feminist edge, Katie Markey-Nash explores individuality vs. family relationships and Tessa Longshore offers up a mix of solo pieces and a trio. (8 p.m. Fri., 2 & 8 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Elision Playhouse, 6105 42nd Av. N., Crystal. $20, 32047.danceticketing.com)

S.R.

FILM

Hitchcock Film Festival

Five classic films by director Alfred Hitchcock, aka the master of suspense, highlight the fest that kicks off Thursday with “Suspicion.” Cary Grant plays the suave protagonist. The other movies are: “Foreign Correspondent,” a thriller set on the eve of World War II (April 3); the not-often-screened “Under Capricorn,” about the greed and secrets of an Australian landowner (April 10); “The Birds,” about an avian attack that spreads terror (April 17); and a newly restored version of “Vertigo,” about an acrophobic investigator who falls for a mysterious woman (April 24). (Screenings held at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through April 24. $13-$19. Heights Theater, 3951 Central Av. NE., Columbia Heights. heightstheater.com/)

COLLEEN COLES

FAMILY

Slick City Action Park

Kids and adults can “wheeee” all the way down a series of indoor slides at the this newly opened attraction in Maple Grove. Get your thrills on descents such as the Fast Lane, Twister, Royal Flush and Big Wave. If you need to slow down, the Junior Jungle is a multilevel playground available for climbing and exploring. Head to the Sport Air Court for multiple sports like basketball. Also, would-be circus performers can take on Acrobat Alley for high-flying antics or the Web Crawler to get in touch with your inner Spider Man or Woman. (Open daily, hours vary. $14.99-$31.99. 10900 Fountains Drive, Maple Grove. slickcity.com)

MELISSA WALKER

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See Moreicon

More from Things To Do

See More

Things To Do

Critics’ picks: The 17 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

card image

Critics’ picks for entertainment in the week ahead.

Music

Review: Burton Cummings rocks baby boomers with Guess Who hits and that mustache

Staff headshot
Jon Bream
card image

Music

Scottish composer James MacMillan will conduct choirs and an orchestra in the Twin Cities

card image