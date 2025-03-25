Critics’ picks: The 17 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

MUSIC
The War and Treaty
On their brand new album “Plus One,” the husband-and-wife duo of Michael and Tanya Trotter have seasoned their R&B/gospel/blues/Americana with more country elements, including banjo and fiddle. Don’t know if country radio will respond to these Nashville residents who frequent country music award shows and other made-for-TV events like the Kennedy Center Honors and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. I do know that they are one of the most enthralling live acts, especially when the Trotters sing face to face and get lost in song, seemingly oblivious to the audience. The War and Treaty’s State Fair performance was one of the best concerts of 2024. They kick off their tour in Minneapolis. (8 p.m. Wed., Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls., $30-$55, first-avenue.com)
JON BREAM
Kraftwerk
Way ahead of its time 50 years ago when its landmark album “Autobahn” first introduced the band to U.S. audiences, Germany’s pioneering electronic synth-pop unit is ironically offering nostalgic joy nowadays. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers' visually driven live shows — complete with 3-D glasses — have been gleeful and wow-inducing affairs. This time out, co-founder (and sole original member) Ralf Hütter and his well-programmed bandmates are celebrating “Autobahn’s” golden anniversary on a tour that culminates at next month’s Coachella festival; maybe a sign the band is as in tune with the times as ever. (8 p.m. Sun., Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $73-$183, ticketmaster.com)
CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER
John Jamison II & Thomasina Petrus
Both of these powerhouse vocalists have distinguished themselves at Twin Cities playhouses. Jamison was soulful and dynamic as the lead singer of the Drifters in “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres. Petrus summoned the pain and sorrow of Billie Holiday at the Jungle Theater in “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill.” Now they are teaming up in a tribute to the three Kings of the blues — B.B., Albert and Freddie King — with a band featuring Dylan Salfer on guitar. (7 p.m. Sun., Fireside Theatre at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, 501 W. 78th St., Chanhassen, $53.11-$76.95, chanhassendt.com)
J.B.
GloRilla
Last seen in town opening for her “Wanna Be” collaborator Megan Thee Stallion at Target Center last May, the sly-tongued Memphis rapper born Gloria Hallelujah Woods is coming back around on her first major headlining tour with her own Grammy-nominated hit, “Yeah Glo!,” plus lots of other high-profile features to her name. You can also hear her on Tyler, the Creator’s “Sticky” and Teddy Swims' “She Got It,” plus she recruited Sexxy Red and T-Pain to guest on “Whatchu Kno About Me” and “I Luv Her,” respectively, each featured on last year’s debut album, “Glorious.” There’ll be a lot of familiar tunes and vocal tracks featured in the show. Real Boston Richey and Queen Key open. (8 p.m. Thu., the Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., all ages, $79, ticketmaster.com)
C.R.