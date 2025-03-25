Critics’ picks: The 17 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

On their brand new album “Plus One,” the husband-and-wife duo of Michael and Tanya Trotter have seasoned their R&B/gospel/blues/Americana with more country elements, including banjo and fiddle. Don’t know if country radio will respond to these Nashville residents who frequent country music award shows and other made-for-TV events like the Kennedy Center Honors and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. I do know that they are one of the most enthralling live acts, especially when the Trotters sing face to face and get lost in song, seemingly oblivious to the audience. The War and Treaty’s State Fair performance was one of the best concerts of 2024. They kick off their tour in Minneapolis. (8 p.m. Wed., Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls., $30-$55, first-avenue.com)