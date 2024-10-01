Every October, lovers of the dark, gory and macabre seek out the scariest of scares at haunted houses and hayrides. And the Twin Cities has a host of haunts to choose from. After a hiatus, ValleyScare is back to scare you out of your wits. New this year, Oakblood Forest is one of the more affordable.
Twin Cities area offers dozens of Halloween haunts, from full-bore scare to fear-free fall fun
Celebrate with a haunted hayride, a ghost tour, a horror film fest or carve pumpkins and trick or treat with the kids.
But what if you love Halloween, but don’t want a zombie chasing you? There are all kinds of alternate attractions — ghost tours, Nickelodeon Universe or the Halloween parties at First Avenue — that keep away from the creep.
Whether you go for thrill or just to chill, remember that Halloween is so popular in these parts that many attractions have timed tickets, so plan accordingly.
Full-bore frights
Abandoned Hayride: A ride through darkness with surprises around every corner. Sets and scares have been revamped this year. After a hayride, venture on foot through “Forsaken,” a moonlit maze where monsters lurk. Those brave enough to try the Exiled attraction must sign a waiver on site. (Hours vary; see website for details. $19-$149. 7410 Hwy. 212, Chaska. theabandonedhayride.com)
Anoka Haunted House: Operated by the local Knights of Columbus chapter; proceeds benefit local organizations and the “creatures” that dwell inside the house are area high school students raising money for their extracurricular activities. (Times vary, weekends Oct. 11-26. Anoka County Fairgrounds, 3200 St. Francis Blvd. NW., Anoka. anokahauntedhouse.us)
The Dead End Hayride: As if a haunted hayride under the cover of night isn’t scary enough, guests also can be treated to scream-inducing scenes as they walk through the 160-acre woods and farmland. (Select days and times through Nov. 2. $26-$81. 28186 Kettle River Blvd. N., Wyoming, Minn. thedeadendhayride.com)
The Haunting Experience: Navigate through a haunted house, take a haunted hayride or attempt to make it through the Chainsaw Massacre unscathed. For families and those who like to keep their Halloween G-rated, Fun Fest, a daytime, low-scare attraction, offers pumpkin painting, spin art and a lights-on haunted house tour. (7-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 7-10 p.m. Thu.-Sun. Ends Nov. 2. Haunting Experience: $28-$54; Chainsaw Massacre: an additional $15; Fall Fun Fest: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. select dates. $20-$27. 10900 E. Point Douglas Road, Cottage Grove. hauntingexperience.com)
Nowhere Haunted House: Nowhere Entertainment is open year-round with escape rooms, an arcade and mini golf. During spooky season, it offers a haunted house with macabre scares. On 18-plus nights, frightening actors might reach out and grab you. The attraction also has a lights-on, behind-the-scenes tour and Low Scare Saturdays. (Haunted House: 7-9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, ends Oct. 31. $30; Low Scare: 1-4 p.m. Saturdays Oct. 5-26, Oct. 17-18. $15, ages 3 and under free; Lights on Tour: 1-4 p.m. Sundays Oct. 6-27. $12, ages 3 and under free; 18+ nights: Thursdays, Oct. 10-24, Oct. 30. $32. 5300 S. Robert Trail, Inver Grove Heights. nowhereentertainmentcenter.com)
Oakblood Forest: The newest of the Halloween haunts, this budget-friendly attraction has fiendish characters luring unsuspecting guests deep into a dark forest. Oh, and there’s no guide, flashlights or mercy. The attraction is included in Scream Town admission. (Hours vary, see website for details. $14.95-$19.95. 7410 Hwy. 212, Chaska. oakbloodforest.com)
Onionhead’s Revenge: Lurking in the Mall of America, Onionhead is a forsaken soul that was brutally murdered by an angry mob. In this attraction, he comes back to seek revenge. Guests may also have to muster the courage to deal with other monsters as well as Onionhead himself. The indoor attraction also features Vern’s Bayou Bar and Doc’s, a mid-haunt speakeasy. (7 p.m. Oct. 4-5, 11-12, 18-20, 24-24 & 30-Nov. 2. 17.95-$49.95. Level 2, Mall of America, Bloomington. americanmonsters.com)
Scream Town: A neighbor to Oakblood Forest, but a completely separate haunt, this 5-acre “scream park” has 10 large attractions and a hayride. New this year is Chained Inferno. VIP pass holders are treated to extra scary scares in the Nightmares & Phobias and Crop Spawn attractions. Those who want to skip the nightmares can hang out in the Halloween market with food trucks, palm readings and entertainment. (Hours vary, see website for details. $25-$149. 7410 Hwy. 212, Chaska. screamtown.com)
ValleyScare: Back from the dead after two years, ValleyScare offers three scare zones and six immersive haunted mazes. Amusement rides will also be open for added fun. The separately ticketed, family-friendly Tricks & Treats is open during daylight hours. (ValleyScare: 7 p.m.-midnight Fri.-Sat. through Oct. 26. $39.99. 1 Valleyfair Drive, Shakopee. valleyfair.com)
Little to no scare
Anoka Halloween: The self-proclaimed “Halloween Capital of the World” hosts pumpkin carving, scarecrow and costume contests, parades and more throughout October. (Various times and locations; see website for details. anokahalloween.com)
BareBones Halloween Extravaganza: An outdoor puppet pageant with larger-than-life puppetry, fire, song, dance and stilting. (7 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 3. $20 suggested donation. Powdernhorn Park, 3400 15th Av. S., Mpls. barebonespuppets.org)
BOOnion Depot: Little ghosts and ghouls can enjoy crafts, meeting Disney and hero characters, face painting and Halloween-themed entertainment. (10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 27. Free. Landmark Center, 214 E. 4th St., St. Paul. uniondepot.org)
Candlelight Ghost Tour: The Minneapolis Trolley claims to have collected Minneapolis’ most terrifying ghost stories. Ride along and hear stories about the lady in white who terrorizes her neighborhood. For an added experience, go to Gertrude’s After Hours, where you’ll learn about the ghosts of Clifton Mansion and peek into the haunted basement. (Various times, Oct. 4-Nov. 2. Tour leaves from 300 Clifton Av. S., Mpls. $75-$100. minneapolistrolleytours.com)
CynCity Tours: This St. Paul company leads strolls and rides for lovers of history and the supernatural. Choose from the Union Depot Ghost Tour, Ghosts & Gables Haunted Summit Avenue Walking Tour or Dayton’s Bluff Ghost Trolley. (Select days and times, Oct. 4-30, see website for schedule and locations. $25-$40. cyncitytours.com)
First Avenue’s Annual Halloween Party & Costume Contest: Clever costumed winners of this 18-plus event can earn cash prizes. (8 p.m. Oct. 31. $10-$15. First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls. first-avenue.com)
Flip Phone XXL: Halloween: A dance and drag party starring Roxxxy Andrews and Angeria Paris VanMicheals and hosted by Domita Sanchez.(9 p.m. Oct. 26. $22-$70. First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls. first-avenue.com)
Gangster Ghost Tour: Families with tweens and teens (it’s recommended for ages 12+), can embark on this all-new experience with stories of bank heists, bootlegging and gambling in historic St. Paul. (6 p.m. Oct. 30. $10. Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul. landmarkcenter.org)
Great Pumpkin Halloween Celebration: Part of the Sundays at Landmark programming, festivities include a costume parade, crafts, treats and entertainment. (1-3 p.m. Oct. 27. Free. Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul. landmarkcenter.org)
The Great Pumpkin Trail: Produced by Pinehaven Farm, which also operates a family-friendly fall festival, it features more than 10,000 expertly carved jack-o-lanterns, lights and frolics across the grounds. (Various dates and times, Oct. 4-Nov. 2; see website for schedule. $17-$26. 28186 Kettle River Blvd. N., Wyoming, Minn. pumpkintrail.com)
“The Halloween Tree:” A play that follows a group of trick-or-treaters on an adventure through space and time. Ages 8 and up. (2 p.m. Oct. 20 & 27; 7 p.m. Oct. 23-25; 2 & 7 p.m. Oct. 26. $15-$40. Southern Theater, 1420 Washington Av. S., Mpls. southerntheater.org)
Horrorthon: If you prefer screens to screams, this mini-film festival will do the trick. A daytime and overnight screening features nine hours of gore. (10 a.m.-7 p.m., 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Oct. 12. Trylon Cinema, 2820 E. 33rd St., Mpls. trylon.org)
Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular: The Minnesota Zoo becomes a mystical Halloween wonderland as thousands of illuminated pumpkins bedazzle the grounds along a trail. Each artistically carved pumpkin depicts the joys of travel and wonders of the world. (6-10 p.m. daily. $14-$24. 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley. mnzoo.org)
Midtown Global Market: Trick-or-treaters can show off their costumes and collect sweets at the “Not So Scary Trick or Treat.” (3-5 p.m. Oct. 26. 920 E. Lake St., Mpls. midtownglobalmarket.org)
Minnesota Children’s Museum Halloween Party: Halloween fun for small children with activities, dance party, trick-or-treating and roaming the museum. (6-9 p.m. Oct. 25-26. $25. 10 W. 7th St., St. Paul. mcm.org)
Nickelodeon Booniverse: Sometimes the only thrill you need is a good amusement park ride. Kids can meet their favorite Nickelodeon characters, make slime and more. There’s also a nightly Fright Lights spooktacular at park close. (10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu.-Sat.; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun. $52.49 for unlimited-ride wristband. Mall of America, Bloomington. nickelodeonuniverse.com)
Rivertown Terror Tour: Board the trolley and learn the fates of villains, convicts and a ghost from Stillwater’s history. (Select days and times Oct. 4-26; see website for schedule. Tour leaves from Charlie’s Irish Pub, Water Street Inn, 436 Chestnut St. E., Stillwater. $25-$47. stillwatertrolley.com)
Tricks & Treats: Parents of young ones or those who like to keep their Halloween long on cute can frolic through Tricks & Treats with whimsical sets, seasonal treats and candy. (11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 27. 1 Valleyfair Drive, Shakopee. valleyfair.com)
Twin Cities area offers dozens of Halloween haunts, from full-bore scare to fear-free fall fun
Celebrate with a haunted hayride, a ghost tour, a horror film fest or carve pumpkins and trick or treat with the kids.