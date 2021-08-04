It's no coincidence that the Star Tribune's new lip balm flavor is being revealed today, on National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.

This year's lip-smacking flavor celebrates one of the biggest names in chocolate chip cookies and the State Fair — Sweet Martha's Cookies. Enjoy the taste and smell of the cookies, but with none of the calories.

Getting yours is easy. The Star Tribune booth will be giving away lip balms all day (one per person, while supplies last) starting Aug. 26, the fair's opening day. Find us on Carnes Avenue, at the end of the Grandstand ramp. But don't wait too long — they're bound to disappear faster than a bucket of Sweet Martha's Cookies.

Chocolate chip cookie is the latest addition to a long list of crazy flavors: bacon, buttered corn, ketchup and mustard, pickle, brat, fresh-cut grass, mini-doughnut, French fry, "stick," "traffic cone," root beer and cheese curd. Can walleye be far behind?

What should next year's flavor be? E-mail suggestions to taste@startribune.com.