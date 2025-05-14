The season’s hottest cookbooks invite you to travel the world

One of the best ways to introduce yourself to a new place or culture is through food. Whether you’re traveling the state, globe or just across the metro, the restaurants, markets and little corner shops at your destination can be a window into another world.
You can have that same view in the comfort of your kitchen, too. Exploring recipes with global flavors and ingredients is almost like traveling to a faraway place, but without the need for a passport. The only requirement is a sense of adventure.
This spring brought an influx of cookbooks ready to transport you to the kitchens of Korea, France, Greece, Italy and more.
The beautiful “Umma: A Korean Mom’s Kitchen Wisdom & 100 Family Recipes” is from Sarah Ahn and her mother, Nam Soon Ahn. Reading the book makes you feel like you’re part of their conversations, with the benefit of getting a personal cooking lesson, too. You’ll walk away wanting to become fluent in Korean cuisine and, since it’s from the always-methodical America’s Test Kitchen, that possibility is not out of reach.
“Yassou” is the Greek expression for a casual hello or goodbye, and an appropriate name for Shaily Lipa’s cookbook. She explores her Greek heritage to give us an authentic taste of the cuisine, which takes a “less is more” approach to both flavors and technique. From grilled meats and stuffed vegetables to can’t-miss sweets and cook-with-the-seasons mentality, you’ll understand why embracing a Mediterranean diet is never a bad idea.
Milk Street’s Christopher Kimball and J.M. Hirsch went off the beaten path to bring us “Backroads Italy: Finding Italy’s Forgotten Recipes.” It’s a mouthwatering guide to the country’s cuisine, whether you want to cook from it at home or use it as a guide to plan your dream culinary trip to Italy. The recipes are approachable, the photographs welcoming, the history lessons fascinating — and the travel bug will be relentless.
Anyone who has finished a dish with a dash of sesame oil knows the power of the ingredient. Rachel Simons, co-founder of Seed + Mill in New York, goes all in with “Sesame: Global Recipes and Stories of an Ancient Seed,” her first cookbook. Guided by her heritage and love of travel and learning, she brings us recipes that use the main ingredient in ways you wouldn’t expect. The book has a local connection, too, with Minneapolis author Maren Ellingboe King contributing.
Our last stop is France, with “Mostly French: Recipes from a Kitchen in Provence,” by Makenna Held. Anyone who’s harbored dreams of new beginnings should look to Held for inspiration. She bought La Pitchoune, Julia Child’s summer home in Provence, in 2016 after she came across a listing for it in the New York Times. Now she operates the home as the Courageous Cooking School, a name that gives a glimpse of her style of cooking. Anyone who believes French cooking is all about fuss will be delightfully swayed by “Mostly French.”