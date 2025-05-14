The season’s hottest cookbooks invite you to travel the world

From “Milk Street Backroads Italy,” by Christopher Kimball and J.M. Hirsch, who write: “In Rome, we learned to make pasta alla papalina — a lighter, brighter riff on classic carbonara. The dish has been popular since the 1920s, when, as the story goes, Cardinal Pacelli, who later became Pope Pius XII, asked chef Ceseretto Simmi to create a more elegant take on the Italian staple. ... Our version was inspired by chef Andrea Dell’Omo of restaurant Mamma Angelina, who prepared for us a breathtakingly good rendition. We’ve incorporated frozen peas, which have become a common addition, adding freshness and pops of green. Don’t worry about thawing the peas. They will ‘cook’ quickly when tossed with the hot pasta. Also, be sure to remove the pot from the burner before adding the egg-cheese mixture. Residual heat will gently cook the yolks, ensuring that they don’t curdle but instead create a richness that coats the pasta.“ (Voracious, 2025)