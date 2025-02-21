The price of appeasement and so-called ‘realism’ in Ukraine

Let’s be real, what we see taking place with the supposed negotiations is all for public consumption. A deal likely has already been cut. It may have happened before Trump even took office. Possibly before he was elected. Seriously, would it be all that surprising to find out at some later point that Trump sold the Ukrainians down the river prior to starting the official peace talks? It seems to fit his game plan. What do Trump and his wealthy supporters gain from stabbing Ukraine in the back? Access to Russian markets and resources; there’s money to be made cozying up to Putin.