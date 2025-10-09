The Pines is bringing farm-to-table fine dining to the North Woods

Kyle embarked on a career that informed his ideal of a great restaurant. At a James Beard Award-winning restaurant in Portland, Ore., he saw what it took to work under the weight of accolades and expectations. In Minneapolis, he worked at Guthrie Theater’s Sea Change, with its sustainable seafood program and carefully orchestrated service to usher showgoers in and out. At Wise Acre Eatery, he learned to work with seasonal bounty, fed directly from the restaurant’s farm, and adopted the farmer/owner’s mantra: “Mother Nature tells me what to cook.”