The Pines is bringing farm-to-table fine dining to the North Woods

Grand Rapids is the setting for a couple’s dream restaurant, which highlights locally grown food while raising the bar on this small-town dining scene.

By Joy Summers

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 9, 2025 at 11:00AM
Amanda and Kyle Lussier photographed in front of their new restaurant the Pines, located in Grand Rapids, MN
Amanda and Kyle Lussier are the owners of the Pines restaurant in Grand Rapids, Minn. (Taylor Apedaile/Provided by the Pines)

Trees hold great significance in Grand Rapids, Minn. They grow in regimented rows on the outskirts of town and frame the Mississippi River that winds through the middle of it. And they serve as the anchor and inspiration for a new restaurant downtown.

Amanda and Kyle Lussier opened the Pines in June with a seasonally evolving menu, polished service and sleek Scandinavian design. It’s the kind of restaurant that would do just as well on any bustling corner of the Twin Cities, but it’s built by and for the people of this northern Minnesota town.

The seedling of the idea began during the pandemic, when the couple relocated to Kyle’s hometown. “Back when everything was weird,” said Kyle. Both of their hospitality jobs changed dramatically during the shutdown.

“We had the chance to stop and think, if we can live anywhere, where do we want to be?” he said.

They were drawn to Grand Rapids, a tight-knit community where you’re just as likely to run into your fourth-grade teacher at the grocery store as you are to spend a day on the lake with the loons as a soundtrack. Kyle had left after high school for what he calls “normal college” in New York. He graduated as an English major, which didn’t lead to a solid career path; he leaned on hospitality jobs for income.

“I always thought if my jazz drumming doesn’t work out, I can cook,” he quipped. But it was after relocating to Minneapolis that he discovered the culinary program at the now-defunct Art Institutes International Minnesota.

“It blew my mind that art could be food,” he said. The improvisation he used in his musical passion served him just as well in this new vocation.

Kyle embarked on a career that informed his ideal of a great restaurant. At a James Beard Award-winning restaurant in Portland, Ore., he saw what it took to work under the weight of accolades and expectations. In Minneapolis, he worked at Guthrie Theater’s Sea Change, with its sustainable seafood program and carefully orchestrated service to usher showgoers in and out. At Wise Acre Eatery, he learned to work with seasonal bounty, fed directly from the restaurant’s farm, and adopted the farmer/owner’s mantra: “Mother Nature tells me what to cook.”

Dining room set with Scandinavian teak chairs and tables, accented by an aquamarine tile accent wall leading into the kitchen.
The vision for the main-level dining room of the Pines was brought to life by DSGW Architecture of Duluth. (Taylor Apedaile )
Exterior of the Pines, a historic brick building in downtown Grand Rapids.
The Pines, a new farm-to-table restaurant in Grand Rapids, Minn., has a commanding presence in the city's downtown. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

More than just the food

Meanwhile, Amanda’s experience was with people, art and beer.

“I’ve always worked in guest-facing positions,” she said. She studied art and art administration at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and worked in museums around the country before her sister encouraged her to move to Minneapolis.

She joined her sister working at Tiny Diner. While bartending, she got the phone number of one particularly cute customer: Kyle.

Bartending led to an interest in craft brewing, which led her to Pryes Brewing. While she loved learning about the process, there weren’t many social interactions when scrubbing out tanks. “I missed the customer-service-facing part of the job,” she said.

When the pandemic halted the hospitality industry, the couple seized the opportunity to swap concrete sidewalks for nature, knowing their skills were easily transferrable. To find her small-town footing, Amanda sought work in independently owned small businesses.

“I was getting to know my community and watching those owners pouring all that love into this place,” she said. Their commitment inspired the couple to open the restaurant of their dreams.

Meanwhile, the Itasca Economic Development Corp., a nonprofit that works to diversify the economy in Itasca County, was vacating the building at 12 NW. 3rd St. The location was zoned to attract a restaurant, part of the city’s five-year plan to create a walkable downtown.

Rob Mattei, the city’s director of community development, said the initiative is working. “Residents and visitors alike are gathering downtown, enjoying a dynamic atmosphere and a true sense of place at the heart of our community.”

The location was perfect for the Lussiers: three stories framed by tall windows on the street and second level. The basement had been dug out of ancient rocks, and featured giant rough-hewn beams from trees harvested from the area generations ago. A kitchen, dining room and bar would occupy the main level; upstairs, a second dining room would lean into Scandinavian design that suits the historic elements. Artistic splashes of color would liven up the entire space, a vision brought to life with the help of DSGW Architecture of Duluth.

In March 2024, the Pines was Instagram official. The Lussiers followed that by vending at the city’s Riverfest festival. There was crowdfunding, community listening opportunities and business plans. More people joined the restaurant dream: Dan and Cynthia Margo and Tony and Crystal Serratore signed on as partners. Construction began that November.

Kyle had connected with Brynden and Wil Lenius of Bryndlewood Gardens while working at another restaurant in town. He knew that when he opened his own restaurant, the menu would star their locally grown produce.

While the earth was still frozen, but the 2025 growing season was on the horizon, the Lussiers sat down with Bryndlewood Gardens to start sowing the dream.

“We went through a seed catalog and it felt like Christmas,” Kyle said.

On June 27, the door swung open, the kitchen lines fired up and cocktail glasses clinked as they were filled with ice. Reservations immediately became a hot commodity.

The Pines makes the most of seasonal produce from its partners at Bryndlewood Gardens. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
A pork belly small plate.
At the Pines, smoked and braised pork belly is served with wilted greens, mustard seed and pickled chiles. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

‘The people of Grand Rapids deserve this’

“We’ve worked really hard to make sure that people understand that this is something for Grand Rapids,” said Amanda, noting that it’s a small town with plenty of sophistication.

Dinner begins with an amuse bouche, a taste of something creative from the kitchen. Those in the know will follow that closely with an order of popovers; rumor has it the recipe is from the Sawmill Inn, a now-closed steakhouse that used to be at the edge of town.

Servers recruited from the high school, trained by Amanda, glide through the rooms delivering information and dishes with practiced confidence that belies their age. The pastry chef trained at the Culinary Institute of America, but had been working at the local grocery store bakery before the Pines opened. The bar staff shakes up classic drinks on the main level or in the subterranean bar.

The menu is carefully edited and packed with local producers. It balances comforts like a long-simmered Bolognese or roast chicken with forward-leaning dishes like turnips with brandied celeriac or locally harvested wild rice fritters. Most prices hover in the mid-teens, with a few occasion-worthy dishes, like the $45 New York strip that includes twice-fried potato, baby vegetables, demi-glace and horseradish, sprinkled in. Transplant this menu into a lively neighborhood in any big city and it would be filled with influencers and headline-chasing food fans.

But on a warm Saturday night, soft light spills out of those tall windows, illuminating the street of a town where the restaurant is ready to welcome its neighbors. The dining room is filled with smiling faces.

Amanda recalled a recent diner who looked up from his plate with tears in his eyes. “He said he’d never dined like this in Grand Rapids,” she said. She thinks about him often.

“The people of Grand Rapids deserve this,” said Amanda. And the couple relish the chance to feed them at the Pines. Because this town? “It fed us, too.”

The Pines Restaurant & Lounge, 12 NW. 3rd St., 218-999-0658, Grand Rapids, thepinesmn.com. Open Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to midnight.

A basket of popovers with compound butter.
A basket of must-order popovers is served with seasonal butter and jam. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
A negroni at Understory Bar
Beneath the restaurant is Understory, a bar built into the old stone and timber basement that serves classic cocktails like Negronis. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Joy Summers

Food and Drink Reporter

Joy Summers is a St. Paul-based food reporter who has been covering Twin Cities restaurants since 2010. She joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2021.

