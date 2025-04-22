The Minnesota Star Tribune names the New York Times’ Kathleen Hennessey as top editor

The Minnesota Star Tribune has named Kathleen Hennessey its next top editor.
Hennessey, a St. Paul native, joins from the New York Times, where she was a deputy politics editor for the past three years after a career at the Associated Press.
“I believe in my bones in independent journalism, and that is what the Star Tribune does,” she said. “I could not let this opportunity pass — the possibility of having an impact at an organization like the Star Tribune at a moment when it is so well-positioned and has such momentum.”
Hennessey replaces Suki Dardarian, who retired earlier this year.
Publisher and CEO Steve Grove called the new editor a “fearless journalist” with a passion for Minnesota.
“You’re always looking for a candidate who matches the moment. And for us, the moment is one of real transformation,” Grove said. “We have somebody who can both listen and collaborate but also articulate a clear journalism vision and drive it forward.”
Hennessey’s first day leading the Midwest’s largest newsroom will be May 12. As editor and senior vice president, she’ll help guide a media company determined to grow digital subscriptions and better understand its audience amid a continued decline in print readership.
“The vision is independent, essential, relevant journalism that holds the powerful to account, that engages people in their interests, helps them find joy and is relevant to people’s lives: a guide to living well in this place,” Hennessey said. “We’re already heading in the right direction.”