The line between reckless driving and murder is getting thinner in Minnesota

One of the most surprising outcomes of two car crashes that killed seven Minnesotans is that the drivers, Derrick John Thompson and Steven Frane Bailey, were both found guilty of third-degree murder.
That is rare, in a state where more than 400 people are killed by cars each year.
In a one-month span, Bailey pleaded guilty to crashing into a restaurant patio, killing two people, and Thompson was found guilty by a jury of killing five young Somali women after driving at speeds of nearly 100 mph. Before that, there had been four convictions for third-degree murder involving a car crash in Hennepin County in the past 10 years, according to research provided by the Fourth Judicial District.
What crimes fit into third-degree murder has been under question in Minnesota courts since the 1800s, but a change in state jury instructions has thinned the line between third-degree murder and reckless driving.
Prosecutors have long treated third-degree murder as a “garbage pail” for deaths caused by someone who didn’t specifically target the person or people who died, said Stephen Foertsch, a defense attorney and partner at Bruno Law.
Drug overdoses often fall into that space; so do car crashes.
“They see some kind of conduct that feels more serious than the penalty allowed by law under those vehicle statutes,” Foertsch said. “They try to put a square peg in a round hole and call it murder three.”
Convictions for third-degree murder carry a maximum 25-year sentence; sentences for criminal vehicular homicide are capped at 10 years.