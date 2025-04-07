Opinion: The ‘Hands Off’ rallies: Saturday was a good day

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Last Saturday at noon, I felt better than I had in weeks. I was at the State Capitol grounds with thousands of other Minnesotans at one of the 1,200 “Hands Off!” rallies around the country organized by the group Indivisible and dozens of partners to protest the policies of President Donald Trump.
I think my principal emotion was safety. For two months I have felt the seemingly solid ground of democracy, the rule of law and international leadership — the bedrock underlying my entire professional life — eroding beneath my feet. Every day brought more insidious crumbling: The venerable Department of Justice, where I started my career, turned into just another political tool — one where the prosecutors get stern instructions from the attorney general herself about, yes, eliminating paper straws; millions of people starving in Sudan and USAID food supplies cut off. On and on.
But on Saturday, sandwiched into a throng of good-natured Minnesotans stretching from the Capitol steps to beyond Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, I once again felt bedrock under my feet. American democracy is in a bad storm, but it will not wash away that easily.
The day provided plenty of memorable moments: The echo of 25,000 voices chanting “HANDS OFF!” bouncing off the beautiful Capitol building. The number of people in the crowd using walkers. The talent of Minnesotans for creating signs. On Saturday they ranged from the rather crude (“Resist Dicktators”) to the clever (“Porsche: Fast. Ferrari: Faster. Tesla: Fascist.”) to the just plain sad (“Hands off Librarians”).
So April 5 was a feel-good day. But I was also doing more hardheaded thinking about the rally’s political significance. Can a rally really slow the erosion of the institutions of democracy?
Universities, media outlets, law firms, cultural institutions and government departments staffed by career professionals are either knuckling under to the Trump onslaught, being gutted or preemptively cowering.