The colorful, sequined life of Judy Garland’s ‘lucky jacket’

This was when the mystique around the jacket — listed as Lot No. 388, “Black Silk Jacket With Mandarin Collar” — started to take shape. “Miss Garland felt this was her lucky jacket,” a description in the catalog said. And when Joey Luft, Garland’s son, was asked if there was a particular item that held special significance for him, he singled it out. “That was her lucky jacket, and she loved that very much,” the soft-spoken Luft, then 23, said in an appearance on “Good Morning America.”