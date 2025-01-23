Movies

Which Minnesotans have snagged an Oscar? Here’s a list.

Here’s a look at Minnesotans who have won Oscar awards in the past.

By Louis Krauss

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 23, 2025 at 4:02PM
Jimmy Chin, left, and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, winners of the award for best documentary feature for "Free Solo", attend the Governors Ball after the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP)
Jimmy Chin, left, and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, winners of the award for best documentary feature for "Free Solo," attend the Governors Ball after the Oscars on Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Eric Jamison/The Associated Press)

Newly crowned Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet isn’t a Minnesotan — let’s make that clear. But his fanfare-filled visits to Minnesota last year, as he prepared for and then promoted his role as Bob Dylan in “A Complete Unknown,” it feels only right that he be claimed as one, no?

In any case, the Dylan portrayer’s best actor nod got us wondering: How many actual Minnesotans have won Oscars?

Here’s a list we here at the Minnesota Star Tribune have started compiling. Reach out to let us know who we’ve missed!

[More: Lakeville native helped assemble Oscar nominee “The Wild Robot.”]

Jimmy Chin - 2019

A native of Mankato, director and mountaineer Jimmy Chin won the Academy Award for outstanding documentary in 2019 for his movie “Free Solo.”

The film was co-directed with wife Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and focused on the death-defying feats of professional climber Alex Honnold as he became the first person to climb with no ropes the rock formation El Capitain in Yosemite National Park.

Prince performs Feb. 18, 1985, at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (Liu Heung Shing/The Associated Press)

Prince - 1984

Legendary guitarist Prince, who grew up in Minneapolis, won the award for best original score in 1984 for his romantic rock musical “Purple Rain.” The movie’s soundtrack was the sixth full-length studio album for Prince.

Bob Dylan - 2001

Speaking of Dylan, the legendary singer-songwriter won an Academy Award in 2001 for best original song, for his tune “Things Have Changed,” which was written for the movie “Wonder Boys.”

Judy Garland

Actor Judy Garland may have only spent her early childhood years in Minnesota, but it still counts for the state to claim her as a Minnesotan who won an Oscar. In the 1939 Academy Awards ceremony, she received the “academy juvenile award” for her performances that year, which included “The Wizard of Oz” and “Babes in Arms.”

The juvenile award was axed following 1961. It was meant to recognize actors under 18.

Pete Docter poses backstage with the Oscar for best animated feature film of the year for "Up" at the 82nd Academy Awards, March 7, 2010, in Los Angeles. (Matt Sayles/The Associated Press)

Pete Docter - 2009, 2015, 2020

Pixar’s Pete Docter has served as the animation company’s chief creative officer since 2018, but he was directing movies well before that.

Three of his movies have won Oscars for best animated feature: “Up” in 2009, “Inside Out” in 2015, and “Soul” in 2020.

Coen brothers - 1997 and 2008

Filmmaker brothers Joel and Ethan Coen grew up in St. Louis Park, and have received a lengthy list of nominations for Academy Awards since they entered the film industry.

Their first film to win was the mostly Minnesota-set “Fargo,” which won for best original screenplay in 1997. Frances McDormand won the best actress award that year for her portrayal of the film’s Sheriff Marge Gunderson, crafting one of the most indelible fictional Minnesotans ever put on a screen.

The Coens did even better with their widely praised “No Country For Old Men,” a film based on a 2005 Cormac McCarthy novel of the same name. The film won best picture, best director and best adapted screenplay.

Tom Hanks congratulates Jessica Lange after he presented her with the best actress Oscar for her performance in "Blue Sky" at the 67th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, March 27, 1995. Hanks later won best actor for "Forrest Gump." (Michael Caulfield/The Associated Press)

Jessica Lange - 1982 and 1994

Minnesotan Jessica Lange won best actress in a supporting role for her performance as a soap opera star in the comedy “Tootsie” in 1982.

Lange, who grew up in Cloquet and for years kept a home in Stillwater, took best actress in 1994 for her performance as a troubled wife in “Blue Sky.”

about the writer

about the writer

Louis Krauss

Reporter

Louis Krauss is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from Movies

See More

Movies

'Emilia Pérez' tops Oscar nominations with 13, 'Wicked' and 'The Brutalist' land 10 apiece

card image

In the wake of devastating wildfires in Los Angeles that struck at the heart of the movie industry, an embattled Hollywood lined up behind the Netflix narco-musical about trans identity ''Emilia Pérez'' in Oscar nominations Thursday.

Movies

Which Minnesotans have snagged an Oscar? Here’s a list.

Jimmy Chin, left, and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, winners of the award for best documentary feature for "Free Solo", attend the Governors Ball after the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP)

Movies

Lakeville native helped assemble Oscar nominee ‘The Wild Robot’

card image