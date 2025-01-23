Newly crowned Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet isn’t a Minnesotan — let’s make that clear. But his fanfare-filled visits to Minnesota last year, as he prepared for and then promoted his role as Bob Dylan in “A Complete Unknown,” it feels only right that he be claimed as one, no?
Which Minnesotans have snagged an Oscar? Here’s a list.
In any case, the Dylan portrayer’s best actor nod got us wondering: How many actual Minnesotans have won Oscars?
Here’s a list we here at the Minnesota Star Tribune have started compiling. Reach out to let us know who we’ve missed!
Jimmy Chin - 2019
A native of Mankato, director and mountaineer Jimmy Chin won the Academy Award for outstanding documentary in 2019 for his movie “Free Solo.”
The film was co-directed with wife Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and focused on the death-defying feats of professional climber Alex Honnold as he became the first person to climb with no ropes the rock formation El Capitain in Yosemite National Park.
Prince - 1984
Legendary guitarist Prince, who grew up in Minneapolis, won the award for best original score in 1984 for his romantic rock musical “Purple Rain.” The movie’s soundtrack was the sixth full-length studio album for Prince.
Bob Dylan - 2001
Speaking of Dylan, the legendary singer-songwriter won an Academy Award in 2001 for best original song, for his tune “Things Have Changed,” which was written for the movie “Wonder Boys.”
Judy Garland
Actor Judy Garland may have only spent her early childhood years in Minnesota, but it still counts for the state to claim her as a Minnesotan who won an Oscar. In the 1939 Academy Awards ceremony, she received the “academy juvenile award” for her performances that year, which included “The Wizard of Oz” and “Babes in Arms.”
The juvenile award was axed following 1961. It was meant to recognize actors under 18.
Pete Docter - 2009, 2015, 2020
Pixar’s Pete Docter has served as the animation company’s chief creative officer since 2018, but he was directing movies well before that.
Three of his movies have won Oscars for best animated feature: “Up” in 2009, “Inside Out” in 2015, and “Soul” in 2020.
Coen brothers - 1997 and 2008
Filmmaker brothers Joel and Ethan Coen grew up in St. Louis Park, and have received a lengthy list of nominations for Academy Awards since they entered the film industry.
Their first film to win was the mostly Minnesota-set “Fargo,” which won for best original screenplay in 1997. Frances McDormand won the best actress award that year for her portrayal of the film’s Sheriff Marge Gunderson, crafting one of the most indelible fictional Minnesotans ever put on a screen.
The Coens did even better with their widely praised “No Country For Old Men,” a film based on a 2005 Cormac McCarthy novel of the same name. The film won best picture, best director and best adapted screenplay.
Jessica Lange - 1982 and 1994
Minnesotan Jessica Lange won best actress in a supporting role for her performance as a soap opera star in the comedy “Tootsie” in 1982.
Lange, who grew up in Cloquet and for years kept a home in Stillwater, took best actress in 1994 for her performance as a troubled wife in “Blue Sky.”
