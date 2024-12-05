Legendary musician and Minnesota native Bob Dylan weighed in publicly this week for the first time on the decision to have Timothée Chalamet portray him in the upcoming biopic, “A Complete Unknown,” and Dylan said he has full confidence in the actor’s abilities.
Bob Dylan heaps praise on Timothée Chalamet ahead of actor’s portrayal in new biopic
The singer-songwriting icon called Chalamet a “brilliant actor.”
Dylan gave his blessings in a post Wednesday afternoon on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“Timmy’s a brilliant actor so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me,” the post read. “Or a younger me. Or some other me.”
The 28-year-old actor Chalamet, viewed by many as a heartthrob, raised the eyebrows of some in Minnesota and beyond who questioned his ability to play Dylan and replicate his iconic voice in the movie. After seeing Dylan’s praise, Chalamet posted an Instagram story with a stream of verbs to convey how excited he was, including “screaming,” “crying,” and “pooping.”
“Thank you Bob!!!! Dream come true!!!!” Chalamet wrote in his post.
News swirled locally of Chalamet playing Dylan in January, when he made a surprise visit with students in the drama department at Hibbing High School where Dylan attended. He was visiting to conduct research for his Dylan role.
After a tour of the school, Chalamet “talked and geeked out about theater” for 45 minutes with the students, according to drama coach Megan Reynolds. In interviews the next day with Dylan and overall music fans at Minneapolis’ Electric Fetus record store, they expressed confidence in Chalamet’s ability to get the look, and questioned whether he could sufficiently replicate Dylan’s voice.
