The American Birding Association has named the common loon its 2025 “bird of the year.”
The 2025 ‘bird of the year’ has deep roots in Minnesota
No matter how “common,” the loon is always first in our hearts in Minnesota.
The national honor bestowed upon the official state bird of Minnesota earlier this month confirms what Minnesotans already know well — just how special the loon is.
The common loon is known for its haunting call as well as its spots and stripes in black and white.
“An eerie yodel. A plaintive cry... There’s scarcely a more evocative sound of the northern wilderness, be that wilderness in Minnesota, Québec, Maine, or Iceland,” the ABA said.
Minnesota has more loons — about 12,000 — than any other state except Alaska, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Each bird of the year is depicted by an artist. This year it’s Sam Zimmerman, an Ojibwe artist based in northern Minnesota, who often sees the birds from outside his home.
As soon as he heard the loon had been selected, he was enthusiastically interested in being a part of the project, Zimmerman said. There is a particular respect for the loon in his community, as the Loon Clan is a chief Ojibwe clan, he said on an ABA podcast celebrating the common loon.
“Just to hear them at night, calling to each other, they’re such powerful and beautiful spirits that I can’t help but paint them,” Zimmerman said. “Minnesota takes its Loons very, very seriously.”
