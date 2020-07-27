Nelson Cruz is three games into his second season with the Twins and missed time in 2019 because of injury. Still, on Sunday he broke a tie for most Twins home runs by a designated hitter, doing it in his 117th game.

Nelson Cruz: 44 home runs in 117 games as DH

Jason Kubel: 42 home runs in 322 games as DH

David Ortiz: 42 home runs in 279 games as DH

Tony Oliva: 41 home runs in 406 games as DH

Chili Davis: 40 home runs in 275 games as DH