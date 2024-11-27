As you brine the turkey and ready your china, you likely should also check your list for any missed ingredients or holiday items as many businesses including grocers are closed Thanksgiving. Still, there are a few places Minnesotans can run to if they need something quick on Turkey Day.
Need a last-minute ingredient? What’s open, closed on Thanksgiving Day
On Thursday, many businesses will be closed or have shorter hours, so make sure you grab everything you need before Thanksgiving.
Here is what’s open and closed on Thanksgiving Day.
Banks: All Bremer, Huntington, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank branches will be closed.
Big-box retailers: Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Sam’s Club and Costco will be closed.
Grocery stores: Some major supermarkets like Cub and Whole Foods will be open with reduced hours. Others like Aldi, Hy-Vee and Kowalski’s will be closed. It’s best to call your local store for hours.
Libraries: Libraries will be closed.
Liquor stores: State law prohibits liquor stores from being open on Thanksgiving Day.
Malls: Many malls, such as the Mall of America, Southdale Center, Eden Prairie Center and Rosedale Center, will be closed.
Mass transit: Metro Transit buses and Metro Blue and Green light-rail lines will follow Sunday/holiday schedules, as will the Metro Orange Line and Metro Red Line. For route information, visit metrotransit.org. For the Minnesota Valley Transit Authority, only Route 495 will be operating. There won’t be any Maple Grove Transit, Plymouth Metrolink or SouthWest Transit service on Thanksgiving Day. Northstar trains will not operate.
Movie theaters: Movie theaters like AMC, Marcus Theatres and Alamo Drafthouse are open.
Parking meters: Meters will not be enforced in Minneapolis and St. Paul. The University of Minnesota will not enforce meters unless there is an overriding university event. Minneapolis parks will enforce meters unless noted on the meter.
Pharmacies: Most Walgreens stores and pharmacy counters will be closed, except for hundreds of 24-hour locations. CVS Pharmacy locations will be open on Thanksgiving, although some stores may have reduced hours. Call your local pharmacy to confirm hours.
Post offices: Closed. No regular mail service.
Pat Grice contributed to this report.
