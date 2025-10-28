Greater Minnesota

Teens killed, injured in weekend collision were all at same Chisago Lakes party, mother says

Killed was a 15-year-old boy riding with an underage driver and the 17-year-old driver of the other vehicle.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 28, 2025 at 4:44PM
This SUV was part of a deadly head-on crash north of the Twin Cities. (With permission from Jennifer Oseth)

The five teenagers who were killed or injured in a head-on crash north of the Twin Cities over the weekend were at a bonfire party earlier that evening, the mother of one of the boys said Tuesday.

The collision involving a Toyota Camry, driven by a 14-year-old, and a Toyota 4Runner occurred about 2 a.m. Saturday in Chisago County near the intersection of Stacy and Ivywood trails, the Lakes Area Police Department said. Alcohol was found at the scene and is a suspected factor in the crash, police have said, without further elaboration.

Killed were a 15-year-old passenger in the car, Jax Affolter, and the driver of the other vehicle, 17-year-old Jonathan Schwarz.

Authorities on Tuesday have yet to release the names of any of the teenagers involved, although some have been identified by family or various organizations on social media.

Lake Area Police Chief Bill Schlumbohm said the teens who survived the crash remain hospitalized Tuesday.

Among the injured was 18-year-old Ashton Oseth, who was Schwarz’s best friend, Oseth’s mother told the Minnesota Star Tribune on Tuesday.

“It’s a miracle that [my son] is alive,” said Jennifer Oseth, who recalled having to tell him that his friend did not survive. “It’s actually a miracle anyone survived that accident.”

She said her son sustained a serious brain injury, bruised lungs, broken bones in one foot and a spinal injury.

Ashton Oseth is recovering from a serious head-on crash over the weekend in Chisago County. (With permission from Jennifer Oseth)

The mother said the occupants of both vehicles had been at a bonfire at a home roughly a two-minute drive from the crash scene.

Jennifer Oseth said her son and Schwarz were heading home from the bonfire while the 14-year-old was returning to the party when the crash occurred.

The police chief said that “one of the things we are looking at” is who supplied the alcohol that is suspected of playing a role in the crash, and whether any laws were broken by any adult hosting a gathering with underage drinking going on.

Related Coverage

Jennifer Oseth shared photos on social media of the crumpled vehicles that collided that night, and repeated to the Star Tribune what she posted Monday: “I will confirm that my son Ashton and Jonathan were not drinking. A responding officer stated directly that alcohol wasn’t suspected from either of these boys.”

She went on to write, “Regardless of what anyone wants to believe, this tragedy could have been prevented. My children have made mistakes — every kid does — but this accident took lives and forever changed others. Justice will take its course, and I have faith that truth will come out."

Schlumbohm said his department is responsible for determining what led to the crash, including what role alcohol played and how the 14-year-old ended up behind the wheel.

