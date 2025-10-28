Teens killed, injured in weekend collision were all at same Chisago Lakes party, mother says

The five teenagers who were killed or injured in a head-on crash north of the Twin Cities over the weekend were at a bonfire party earlier that evening, the mother of one of the boys said Tuesday.
The collision involving a Toyota Camry, driven by a 14-year-old, and a Toyota 4Runner occurred about 2 a.m. Saturday in Chisago County near the intersection of Stacy and Ivywood trails, the Lakes Area Police Department said. Alcohol was found at the scene and is a suspected factor in the crash, police have said, without further elaboration.
Killed were a 15-year-old passenger in the car, Jax Affolter, and the driver of the other vehicle, 17-year-old Jonathan Schwarz.
Authorities on Tuesday have yet to release the names of any of the teenagers involved, although some have been identified by family or various organizations on social media.
Lake Area Police Chief Bill Schlumbohm said the teens who survived the crash remain hospitalized Tuesday.
Among the injured was 18-year-old Ashton Oseth, who was Schwarz’s best friend, Oseth’s mother told the Minnesota Star Tribune on Tuesday.
“It’s a miracle that [my son] is alive,” said Jennifer Oseth, who recalled having to tell him that his friend did not survive. “It’s actually a miracle anyone survived that accident.”
She said her son sustained a serious brain injury, bruised lungs, broken bones in one foot and a spinal injury.