A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot Monday night outside his home in Minneapolis, officials said.
Teen shot to death outside his Minneapolis residence while with others
There have been 75 homicides in the city so far this year.
The shooting occurred about 7:10 p.m. in the 1100 block of E. 25th Street in the Phillips neighborhood, police said.
Officers arrived and found the teenager inside his home with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.
Officers gave the boy immediate medical attention, but he died in the residence, police said.
The teenager was “with others when shots were fired,” a police statement read. “He ran inside his residence and collapsed.”
No arrests have been announced.
Officials have yet to identify the victim or address a possible motive for the shooting.
There have been 75 homicides in the city so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database.
Appeals court reinstates lawsuit of veteran prosecutor against Mike Freeman, Mary Moriarty
Amy Sweasy Tamburino had more than two decades of experience in the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. She claims she was forced to resign due to breach of contract and in violation of the Minnesota whistleblower act.