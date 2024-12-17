Minneapolis

Teen shot to death outside his Minneapolis residence while with others

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 17, 2024 at 2:30PM
A file image of a Minneapolis Police Department squad car. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot Monday night outside his home in Minneapolis, officials said.

The shooting occurred about 7:10 p.m. in the 1100 block of E. 25th Street in the Phillips neighborhood, police said.

Officers arrived and found the teenager inside his home with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

Officers gave the boy immediate medical attention, but he died in the residence, police said.

The teenager was “with others when shots were fired,” a police statement read. “He ran inside his residence and collapsed.”

No arrests have been announced.

Officials have yet to identify the victim or address a possible motive for the shooting.

There have been 75 homicides in the city so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database.

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

