Minneapolis

Teen seriously injured in shooting outside of Fourth Precinct building in Minneapolis

A 17-year-old was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

By Sarah Ritter

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 29, 2024 at 10:28PM
Minneapolis Police Department (Minneapolis Police Department)

A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured in a shooting on Sunday afternoon in north Minneapolis in front of the Fourth Precinct headquarters.

At about 12:37 p.m., officers heard shots coming from outside the precinct building, located in the 2000 block of Plymouth Avenue North. Police found a male teenager with injuries that officers described as life threatening who was then taken to the hospital.

Police said an early investigation showed the teenager was walking on Plymouth Avenue when someone fired several shots from a vehicle, striking the teen. The vehicle fled the scene.

The Fourth Precinct building was also struck by gunfire. No officers were injured.

As of Sunday afternoon, no arrests had been made.

about the writer

about the writer

Sarah Ritter

Reporter

Sarah Ritter covers the north metro for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

More from Minneapolis

See More

Minneapolis

Teen seriously injured in shooting outside of Fourth Precinct building in Minneapolis

card image

A 17-year-old was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Twin Cities

These four Twin Cities communities are growing fast, all for different reasons

card image

Lynx

Gold medalist, entrepreneur, All-Star. Napheesa Collier is the 2024 Sportsperson of the Year

card image