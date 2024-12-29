A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured in a shooting on Sunday afternoon in north Minneapolis in front of the Fourth Precinct headquarters.
Teen seriously injured in shooting outside of Fourth Precinct building in Minneapolis
A 17-year-old was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
At about 12:37 p.m., officers heard shots coming from outside the precinct building, located in the 2000 block of Plymouth Avenue North. Police found a male teenager with injuries that officers described as life threatening who was then taken to the hospital.
Police said an early investigation showed the teenager was walking on Plymouth Avenue when someone fired several shots from a vehicle, striking the teen. The vehicle fled the scene.
The Fourth Precinct building was also struck by gunfire. No officers were injured.
As of Sunday afternoon, no arrests had been made.
