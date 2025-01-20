A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot Sunday evening in Brooklyn Park.
Teen in critical condition after Brooklyn Park shooting over marijuana sale
No arrests have been made in connection with the Sunday evening shooting.
The victim had arranged a marijuana sale using the Snapchat app and was shot during the transaction about 6:15 p.m. Sunday in the 8400 block of 84th Court N., according to police spokesman Elliot Faust.
Officers arrived on the scene and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. The teen was conscious when police arrived but lost consciousness and was taken to a hospital, Faust said.
Brooklyn Park police, with help from a State Patrol helicopter, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office K-9 units, as well as Crystal police and drone teams, searched for the perpetrator, but no suspects were found, Faust said.
No descriptions of suspects were available. Detectives continue to investigate, Faust said.
Anybody with information can call Brooklyn Park police at 763-493-8222.
