An arrest has been made in connection with a large firework going off in an Eagan movie theater last week and injuring several people.

The 18-year-old man was booked Tuesday into the Dakota County jail on suspicion of assault, property damage, terroristic threats and setting off an incendiary device without regard for life and property.

Prosecutors have yet to file charges. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

The firework was thrown about 8:20 p.m. on July 13 during a showing of "The Black Phone" at the Emagine Theater complex in the 2000 block of Cliff Road.

Officers joined with paramedics to provide aid to "several people for minor injuries," a police statement read.