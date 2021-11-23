Tattersall Distilling's new Wisconsin facility opens to the public on Dec. 1, complete with a restaurant.

The northeast Minneapolis-based company has already shifted most production to its new "destination distillery" in River Falls.

The restaurant in the 75,000-square-foot space is a first for Tattersall.

"It was one of things that if we're getting people to cruise out here, we've got to feed them," said Jon Kreidler, Tattersall co-founder and chief executive. "I think we've realized the past couple of years that being reliant on food trucks tends to be kind of a scary game sometimes. It's nice to be able to bring it in house and bring our ideas to it."

The maze of liquor laws in Minnesota led Tattersall to look to Wisconsin for its expansion, which gives the seven-year-old business room to breathe, both physically and because of the relaxed restrictions on liquor production.

A selection of menu items at the restaurant at the new Tattersall in River Falls, Wis.

Minnesota's liquor laws cap a microdistillery's production at 40,000 proof gallons if it has a cocktail room or wants to sell directly to consumers.

In River Falls, Tattersall is aiming to produce 200,000 proof gallons, and Wisconsin does not cap production so it could add more capacity later.

"Everything is driven by the laws of Minnesota not really allowing us to continue to expand," Kreidler said. "We lobbied for about four years trying to get laws changed so that we can stay in Minnesota. That just wasn't happening."

Co-founded by Kreidler and Dan Oskey in 2015, Tattersall currently produces more than 30 spirits and liqueurs and distributes to 25 states.

Though a majority of the distilling will now take place in Wisconsin, the Minneapolis facility at 1620 Central Av. NE will continue producing spirits for the cocktail room.

Kreidler looked in the Dakotas, Nebraska and Iowa, plus other parts of Wisconsin, before settling on River Falls, partly because of the proximity to the Twin Cities. Another draw was the natural backdrop, with hiking and biking trails and farms with which Tattersall can partner with an eye on sustainability.

The distillery's spent grain, for example, will go to a local farm where it will be fed to cattle and bison that will eventually be served in the restaurant.

Additionally, the solar-powered space — at located at 1777 Paulson Road — will have a water reclamation system; a hydroponic growing system; a retail shop for branded merchandise, spirits and cocktail mixers; an outdoor patio; and indoor and outdoor private event spaces.

Morrissey Hospitality — which runs, among others, St. Paul Grill, Central N.E. and Bad Waitress — is operating the restaurant, which will be helmed by executive chef Jonathan Newman, most recently of Chicago. The restaurant will eventually expand hours, but will begin with dinner service on Wednesday through Friday.

The menu will incorporate Tattersall products (for example, pork belly candied with whiskey glaze, steak with Tattersall Orange Crema butter sauce). The cocktail menu will expand upon the one in Minneapolis with drinks inspired by its new home. Yes, there will be a Wisco Sour.

Beer and wine will be available, too, something Minnesota distilleries can't offer. "We really have no limitations," Kreidler said.