National dining club gives Twin Cities diners access to top local chefs

There was a short, sharp ding, just loud enough to break through the enthusiastic hum that accompanies a good meal. Whenever the bell rang, everyone quieted down; it was time to hear from the chef.
We were between courses of a tasting menu devised by chef Adam Ritter, the co-owner of the acclaimed south Minneapolis restaurant Bûcheron.
Ritter, who was previously the chef at Demi, a tasting-menu-only restaurant in the North Loop, moved to an a la carte format in early 2024, when he opened his James Beard-nominated ode to Midwestern ingredients with Parisian bistro-style point of view. But this night, he was back to plating 40 identical dishes of Lyonnaise salad with cornbread croutons, nourishing his entire audience of diners at one time.
It was a change for both the chef and regulars, and that was the point. The dinner was one of the first in the Twin Cities from a national, membership-based dining club called the Tasting Collective. Since Bûcheron, dinners have been held at both Hyacinth and Herbst in St. Paul, and will be at All Saints and Owamni in Minneapolis in the coming months.
Founded in New York City in 2016, the Tasting Collective charges an annual fee and then gives members the option to buy tickets to a tasting dinner each month. The five-course meals are $75, and give chefs a chance to cook a bit outside of the box, trying out some new dishes — and getting direct feedback via comment cards and in a Q&A at the end of the meal. Diners are seated communally, with the potential to make new food-focused friendships.
The Tasting Collective currently operates in 17 cities, with the Twin Cities being one of the more recent additions to a 15,000-strong membership base.
Tasting Collective founder Nat Gelb zeroed in on Minneapolis and St. Paul’s “booming” food scene when it came time to expand. “A lot of the types of restaurants that we love to work with, smaller, independent restaurants, where the chefs are doing forward-thinking, innovative food, boundary-pushing food, but also elevated, and obviously the national acclaim that’s been happening in the Twin Cities with the James Beard nominations — it was a no-brainer for us," Gelb said.
Gelb first launched the initiative when he found himself hungering for meaningful food events where guests could interact directly with chefs. He sought out special, ticketed dinners, but found them to be cost-prohibitive.