National dining club gives Twin Cities diners access to top local chefs

Finally, he made arrangements with a chef at a restaurant in Brooklyn to take over the whole dining room on a night the place was normally closed. “And that was the real aha moment,” Gelb said. “He put together this incredible meal and was just out all night talking about his passion about food, his restaurant, telling jokes.” How many more chefs would love to get out of the kitchen and come face-to-face with the people who were as interested in their food as they were? Gelb came up with a business model that started with a membership, and would fill up dining rooms on closed or otherwise slow evenings.