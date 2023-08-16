Target Corp. experienced a humbling past few months, when its sales and traffic declined for the first time in years, a result of blowback from its Pride assortment and continued cost-cutting for inflation-weary consumers.

On Wednesday, Target reported its comparable sales dipped 5.4% in May, June and July, a larger fall-off than what executives expected, with store sales declining 4.3% and online sales taking a bigger 10.5% stumble. It was the first time comparable sales — or sales from stores open for the past year — dropped for the Minneapolis chain since the spring 2017. Store and online traffic was down 4.8%, another rare slide for Target.

Target generated total revenue of $24.8 billion in the second quarter, not reaching Wall Street analysts' estimates. However, the company earned $1.80 a diluted share, better than the consensus $1.39 and a complete turnaround to last year around this time when Target's profit took a nosedive falling 90% as the company tried to shed excess inventory.

While much of the decline was anticipated because of persistently tough economic conditions, the Pride snafu was more unexpected. In May, Target announced it was pulling some unspecified items from its product lineup celebrating the LGBTQ community during June's Pride month because of threatening customer behavior and online outrage. But in turn, some LGBTQ advocates voiced concern Target's decision undermined its inclusive messaging.

In a call with reporters this week, Target executives were candid on the controversy they had previously evaded.

"Looking forward, we'll continue to celebrate Pride and other heritage moments, which are just one part of our commitment to support our diverse teams and guests," Target CEO Brian Cornell said. "However as we navigate an ever-changing operating and social environment, we're applying what we learned to ensure we're staying close to our guests and their expectations of Target."

Cornell said he thinks Target made the right decision at the time to adjust its Pride assortment. But going forward, the company is re-evaluating how it commemorates some of its cultural celebrations, such as Pride, Black History Month and Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Target will have more focused assortments — meaning possibly fewer products than the hundreds they usually offer — and will evolve its digital and store presentations. It will also reassess the external partners it collaborates with, said Christina Hennington, Target's chief growth officer.

Target's review of its Pride response is similar to how Anheuser-Busch InBev has re-examined its marketing of Bud Light following conservative backlash the beer brand received after it partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney this spring in a digital promotion. Earlier this month, Anheuser-Busch InBev reported its U.S. revenue declined 10.5% in the second quarter. The company said during a call with analysts that, based on customer feedback, Bud Light drinkers just "want to enjoy their beer without a debate."

But Target's chief financial officer Michael Fiddelke said the company "can't isolate the Pride impact from the many other factors" that also affected Target's bottom-line this quarter, including the negative impact of inflation, economic pressures on consumers and the lapping of price markdowns and subsequent shopper activity Target had last year.

Sales softened in the second half of May into June before beginning to recover in July, Target leaders said.

Groceries (such as snacks, candy and beverages), essentials and beauty continued to be stronger categories for Target as discretionary categories like apparel and hardlines (items like appliances and sports equipment) softened further during the quarter. Target said it is still committed to categories that, while not performing well at the current time, have historically been big sellers for the company. It has done a facelift of its Threshold home brand and plans to launch a new kitchenware line soon.

The company has lowered its comparable sales forecast to predict a mid-single-digit decline for the remainder of the year.

"Consumers continue to face difficult choices and ongoing challenges from managing budgets in the face of higher prices to resuming student loan payments," Hennington said.

Target's inventory, which was a problem last year as the company dealt with too many bulky products that weren't selling, was 17% lower than last year as the retailer reduced the amount of products it had in discretionary categories by 25% to better stock essentials and other more frequently purchased items this quarter.

Target also said inventory shrink, which has seen an outsized impact from retail crime, has continued to be a problem. Target is adding more security staff and theft deterrent tools, like locked cases of frequently stolen items across its stores, Cornell said.