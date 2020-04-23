As shelter-in-place orders took hold around the country last month, Target’s sales in stores began to slide. But online sales more than made up for it, skyrocketing to record levels.

The trend has continued into April with online sales — which include delivery and curbside pickup — up 275% so far this month.

Target’s overall comparable sales have risen 7% thus far in the February-to-April quarter, the company said Thursday morning.

“Clearly, consumers continue to choose Target despite the shifts in their daily routines,” said Target CEO Brian Cornell, adding that the retailer has continued to gain market share during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many nonessential retailers such as department stores and mall-based apparel stores have been reeling from steep sales declines after they were forced to shutter stores last month. U.S. retail sales had biggest drop ever recorded in March with April expected to be even worse.

But Minneapolis-based Target is among the grocery and general merchandise stores that have been able to stay open and have seen sales surge as consumers stocked up on supplies.

Cornell said Target is well-positioned to benefit from the current environment because its broad assortment of products that allow shoppers to pick up everything from groceries and medicine to toys and underwear in one stop has allowed consumers to minimize visits to stores. At the same time, its contactless fulfillment options such as Drive Up and same-day delivery through Shipt also are resonating with consumers.

Target, Cornell said, will “emerge from this crisis as a stronger company with additional opportunity to grow profitably for years and years to come.”

Sales of groceries and household essentials have seen the biggest jump at Target during the pandemic, up more than 20% so far this quarter. Sales of items such as games and printers have risen 15%. Home items have slightly increased driven by a big jump in small kitchen appliances but offset by declines in areas such as outdoor furniture.

Still, Target expects profit margins in the quarter to get dinged because sales of higher-margin categories such as apparel are down as much as 20% and it will have to write down some of that surplus inventory. It is also spending more than $300 million on increased wages, bonuses and benefits.

Target said Thursday that it will extend a $2-an-hour wage increase for its 350,000 store and distribution center workers through the end of May as well as other pandemic-related benefits such as 30-paid leave for employees who are 65 or older, pregnant or who have underlying medical conditions.

On Thursday, Target said it also will provide thermometers to workers who request them so they can check their temperatures before they come to work and stay home if they have a fever. Other retailers have made similar moves, with Amazon taking temperatures of employees in warehouses as they start their shifts.

In recent weeks, Target has added safety measures in stores such as more frequent cleanings, plexiglass partitions at checkout lanes and providing workers with masks and gloves.

Earlier this week, Walmart went one step further and started requiring its workers to wear masks.

Cornell acknowledged that some Target workers remain concerned about their safety working in stores, especially when it comes to customers not abiding by social distancing. But he said those workers are a “small percentage” of workers.

He declined to say how many Target workers have contracted the virus nationwide.

But the company has had a number of cases. For example, earlier this week, Target confirmed that one of the workers at its warehouse in Woodbury had tested positive for COVID-19.

Target will report its full first quarter results next month.