Two weeks ago, retailers began putting out bottles of hand sanitizer and cleaning check lanes once every 30 minutes.

That's no longer nearly enough.

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread across communities, stores around the Twin Cities are stepping up safety measures to protect workers and customers as grocery and general merchandise stores have been swamped by residents stocking up on supplies.

Target, for example, said Wednesday morning that workers would now clean checkout lanes after every transaction and would enforce social distancing guidelines.

But some employees who are increasingly worried that their jobs put them at risk say they should be doing even more such as providing them with gloves and masks.

Last week, Hy-Vee put up transparent shields at check lanes to help block customers' coughs and sneezes from reaching cashiers. The Wedge and Linden Hills co-ops have done that, too, while Lunds & Byerlys and Kowalski's are hustling to get similar partitions up in coming days.

Trader Joe's is only letting 20 people at a time into some of its Twin Cities stores to promote social distancing.

Others are beginning to ask customers to leave reusable bags at home and are temporarily suspending returns because items could be contaminated.

"They're very anxious — and they have every right in the world to feel anxious," Matthew Utecht, president of Local 663 of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, said of the Minnesota grocery store workers he represents.

"When you're a cashier at a food store, you don't have the luxury of six-foot social distancing," he said. "It's what I call hand-to-hand combat. I don't know there's any way to completely protect them from the public."

He and other union leaders have been in frequent contact with grocery stores about their safety measures. They're also asking Gov. Tim Walz to reclassify grocery store workers as tier 1 employees, which would put them in the same category of police officers and firefighters in terms of getting direct access to services such as daycare.

Meanwhile, some employees have been pushing employers to allow them to wear protective gear. While many stores typically prohibit workers from wearing masks for fear of alarming customers, some are beginning to waive those policies such as Minneapolis-based Target, which told workers late last week they can wear them if they choose.

Kowalski's is now providing all employees with gloves and is also making them available in entryways and other parts of the store for customers to use if they wish.

As the COVID-19 pandemic rapidly evolves, retailers are racing to make decisions while the science and guidance from health experts is still somewhat murky.

Can the virus be transmitted via reusable bags? Should they give employees face masks at a time when the Centers for Disease Control says people who are not sick don't need to wear them and when they're in short supply for health care workers?

The Minnesota Grocery Association is asking customers to wash their reusable bags. Last week, Hy-Vee went one step further and asked customers not to bring them until further notice since it's difficult to "monitor their cleanliness."

On Wednesday, Target also said it will temporarily stop handling and selling reusable bags "out of an abundance of caution" starting on Thursday and will waive any local bag fees. If customers want to use their reusable bags, they will be asked to pack the items themselves.

Meanwhile, the city of Minneapolis, which instituted a 5-cent bag surcharge on plastic bags in January, said it is not considering suspending that fee at this time since the primary way the virus is spreading is believed to be through person-to-person contact.

"The latest information we have from CDC and [Minnesota Department of Health] is that, although it is possible to acquire COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching your own mouth, nose, or eyes, this is not believed to be the primary way that the virus is spreading," Sarah McKenzie, a city spokeswoman, said in an e-mail.

After critics raised concerns about drugstores not doing more to protect pharmacists who have to face sick patients, CVS said this week that it has procured face masks and gloves that it is sending to all stores by the end of this week for employees to use.

Union leaders also are pushing for more protective gear for grocery workers, but even they acknowledge the mask issue is a tricky one.

"It's hard to demand something from the employers that we can't get for front-line nurses and providers," said Jennifer Christensen, president of the UFCW Local 1189.

But most grocery stores are now allowing workers to wear gloves if they have them and, in some cases, masks. Older employees or those with underlying health conditions, or who have vulnerable family members living with them at home, have been asking for such measures in particular.

Grocery workers have been appreciative of the temporary pay increases many stores announced last week and have welcomed extra steps employers are taking to encourage social distancing and more frequent cleaning, Christensen added.

Lunds & Byerlys already is also now cleaning checkout lanes after every transaction as Target is doing.

Both retailers are also temporarily not taking returns. Target will do so starting Thursday for three weeks, while giving an extended return window afterward once that suspension is lifted.

"We meet almost everyday and talk about additional steps we should consider and evaluate," Target CEO Brian Cornell told reporters on a conference call. "So we'll continue to monitor the situation and make the appropriate changes accordingly."

In the coming days, Kowalski's will be adding temporary hot water hand washing stations near check lanes for customers and cashiers to use.

Some employees have been taking it upon themselves to mark out six feet apart with tape on the floor at check out lanes. Now many stores are doing so chainwide as well as spacing out which check lanes are open.

In a message to customers on Tuesday, Tres Lund, CEO of Lunds & Byerlys, also asked customers be "mindful" of the number of people they bring into the stores with them and consider limiting it to the person buying groceries.

Josh Resnik, CEO of the Wedge and Linden Hills co-ops as well as the Wedge Table, said his team has made "50 times" as many decisions in the last week to figure out how best to respond to the coronavirus, including limiting the number of customers in the store to 75. That means there's sometimes a wait to get in the store, but it's never more than five to 10 minutes, he said.

While many other grocery stores have reduced their hours so employees have more time to restock and to clean, the Wedge hasn't done that yet because they also want to spread out the shopping.

"But that has been one of the things that's been discussed," he said. "All of the decisions we're trying to make is balancing how do we provide an imporatant service for the community and how do we keep our staff safe and healthy."

Richfield-based Best Buy, which is seeing a surge in sales of monitors, keyboards and refrigerators, has temporarily closed its stores and is now only fulfilling orders via curbside pickup.

Curbside pickup has become an increasingly popular option for restaurants that are now only doing takeout as well as for other businesses such as bookstores that have also temporarily closed their stores.

The Golden Fig, an artisanal grocery store in St. Paul, is limiting the number of customers in the store at one time to 10. But about 30% of its orders now come in for curbside pickup, said owner Laurie Crowell.

"We'll walk the store and shop with customers on the phone," she said. "Then we wrap it up, bag it and walk it out and put in their car."